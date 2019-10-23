Fane Announces Australasian Expansion

Fane have started a phase of international expansion, beginning in Australasia and signalling the company's intent to cement their position as one of the fastest growing production companies in their sector. The company have opened an office in Sydney, Australia, with plans for further international bases over the coming year, and have also unveiled a brand-new website.

The Australia office, based in Darlinghurst, Sydney, will be launching several projects in the coming weeks. The focus will be on bringing international talent to Australasia, as well as working with local talent via the Australian arms of publishers such as Pan Macmillan, Penguin Random House and Hachette.

Off the back of successful tours with Nigella Lawson, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Sir Michael Parkinson, Fane's first projects under their own name in Australasia will be Grayson Perry's show Them & Us, which will launch in January 2020 in Sydney and Melbourne, and The Betoota Advocate Live alongside the publication of their new book (Pan Macmillan) this December.

Alex Fane, Managing Director of Fane, said: "We are so very excited to be launching in Australasia, not only because of the brilliant opportunities it offers our current clients but also how it widens our roster of international voices. The success of the business will be down to how we connect with local talent and publishers and the response so far has been fantastic."

Fane's first hire in Australia is Peter Richardson who takes the position of Producer and will work across the upcoming tours.

For further information visit www.fane.co.uk or www.fane.com.au





