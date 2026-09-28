FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT to Play Sydney at Darling Quarter Theatre

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From ARIA award-winner Bridie Connell (2018 ARIA Award for Best Comedy Release), FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT lands at Sydney's Darling Quarter Theatre from 27 October to 14 November 2026.

Following acclaimed seasons at the 2026 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe, FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT is currently delighting audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival ahead of a season at London's iconic Soho Theatre. It's one international farewell tour you won't want to miss.

The Fuccbois are the world’s biggest boyband. They’ve sold more tickets and broken more hearts than anyone, but now it’s time to say goodbye to their frosted tips forever; they’re done. Appearing in the last leg of their farewell tour, Brendan, Brandon, Tyler and Also Brendan will pelvic thrust their way through one final, unhinged concert spectacular... assuming their professional rivalries, fragile egos and unresolved personal dramas don’t tear the group apart first.

Packed with original songs, spectacular choreography and millennial nostalgia, FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT throws audiences back to an era where boybands dominated bedroom walls and adolescent dreams in a high-energy comedy-pop extravaganza that skewers toxic dating culture, modern masculinity and the chaos of situationships, all set to genuinely banging original music, with the soundtrack just released by Origin Music.

The production features an exceptional cast and creative team including director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Ride the Cyclone, Once), choreographer Jamie Winbank, and ARIA-nominated music producer Dave Muratore (Fangirls).

Joining Bridie Connell on stage are acclaimed musical theatre performer and composer Vidya Makan (The Lucky Country, Hamilton, SIX), award-winning entertainer Megan Walshe (The Vanguard’s Thirty, Flirty & Thriving, Hayes’ Confessions Of A Drama Queen), powerhouse vocalist Clara Harrison (Drew Anthony Creative’s Saturday Night Fever) and celebrated stage and screen actor Blazey Best (Ensemble’s 84 Charing Cross Road, TV’s Good Cop Bad Cop, Heartbreak High).

Is it a comedy show or a full-blown pop concert? Hard to say. What is certain is that this is a riotous, camp-as-hell catharsis for anyone who’s ever dated a Fuccboi, survived a red flag parade, or wished their emotional turmoil came with impeccable harmonies and dance breaks.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 00 Hrs 37 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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