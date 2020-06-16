Eastern Riverina Arts Announces PLATFORM Live, Online Festival By Artists With Disabilities

Eastern Riverina Arts have announced PLATFORM Live, an online one-day festival featuring some of Australia's boldest, funniest, creative, and most provocative artists and performers with disability.

Broadcasting live on 27 June, PLATFORM Live comprises four online sessions: PLATFORM Ideas, Screen, Words and Stage.Curated by Hanna Cormick and Daniel Savage, who both identify as artists with disability, the festival will be supported by audio description, closed captions and Auslan.

The festival also aims to promote an initiative by Eastern Riverina Arts called PLATFORM, a multi-sensory mobile art installation space adapted from a 20-foot shipping container, now available for hire by festival and event organisers. With one in five Australians identifying with disability, the PLATFORM space is an accessible experience for people of all ages and abilities who might otherwise find that attending a festival or event is beyond their reach.

Producer of PLATFORM Live, Scott Howie says: "Everyone has the right to participate in the cultural life wherever they live. PLATFORM has been our way of increasing inclusivity and accessibility for events in regional NSW. We have worked with volunteer festival teams, giving them the tools to put people with disability front and centre in their event planning. In the rush to move events online quickly and cheaply, accessibility and inclusivity has sometimes been overlooked.

With PLATFORM Live, we want to put artists with disability out there, and make sure the event can be enjoyed by everybody. Our curatorial team Daniel Savage and Hanna Cormick, who both identify as disabled artists, have put together a line-up that promises to entertain, provoke, amuse and astound - and maybe dispel a few misconceptions about the type of work that artists with disability make."

Schedule

PLATFORM Ideas

2:00 - 3:00PM AEST

It took a pandemic to make the world digitally accessible, but how long will it last?

Performance artist Hanna Cormick leads a panel discussion on online arts in the time of COVID-19, featuring a selection of artists and advocates who have prior experience with isolation and creating artworks that can be accessible for those who can't go outside.

Veteran isolators, many panel members have lived through years of being long-term housebound, and have watched this transition to social distancing and digital access from a unique perspective. Featuring Anna Barnes, Ricky Buchanan and Jenny O'Keefe.

PLATFORM Screen

3:15 - 4:00PM AEST

Artist and curator Daniel Savage will host a guided tour of selected work by 6 contemporary disabled artists working with video. The works have been selected to show the quality and diversity of practice that exists within disability arts today and the unique perspectives that a lived experience of disability brings to each arts practice.

Featuring Sue Jo Wright, Romily Alice Walden, Riana Head-Toussaint, Prue Stevenson, Marion Conrow and Daniel Savage.

PLATFORM Words

4:30-5:30PM AEST

Kick back and relax with some of Australia's leading wordsmiths, in an afternoon session of story and poetry readings live-streamed to your room. Featuring readings from Carly Findlay OAM, Gayle Kennedy and Andy Jackson.

PLATFORM Stage

4:30-5:30PM AEST

Hosted by stand-up comedian and creator of Crips & Creeps comedy club Madeleine Stewart, PLATFORM Live will close with a line-up of playful, proactive, and powerful live performances including dancers, live music, aerialists and performance artists.

Featuring stand-up comedian Madeleine Stewart, musician Liz Martin, owner of Pole, Aerial and Burlesque Academy Sky Sirens Katia Schwartz, performance poet Alison Paradoxx, musicians Tralala Blip and dancer Jana Castillo.

Artists will also take over the PLATFORM Riverina Instagram exclusively for the festival in PLATFORM GALLERY, celebrating talented emerging artists and their work, from across Australia and from a diverse range of experiences and backgrounds.

PLATFORM Live

Date: Saturday 27 June

Time: from 2:00PM

Website: https://www.platformriverina.com/live

PLATFORM is an initiative of Eastern Riverina Arts in collaboration with IDEAS (Information on Disability Education and Awareness Services). The project has been funded through a National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) Information, Linkages and Capacity Building (ILC) grant to ensure everyone has appropriate access socially and economically to their community.

