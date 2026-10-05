EGGS to Make Sydney Debut at Old Fitz Theatre

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kite Studios will present EGGS by Florence Keith-Roach. Performances will run 24-30 October.

7am, New Years Day, 2015. Two women. Friends, but lately it's becoming harder for them to understand why… One, a compulsive artist with a passion for existentialism, and the other, 9-5 fried schedules motherhood like it’s a doctor's appointment. They stare-down different paths, and all that seems to unite them is a) their love of 90s pop classics, and b) the grief over the death of their friend, Rose.

Hurtling towards their 30s, over the course of one year we watch them love and loathe; each other, men and the way the world sees them. Two women trying to understand what being a woman even means: self-destruction: kids: sexuality: capitalism: the club: loneliness: the list goes on. They focus on trying to become what society expects, whether or not that actually makes them happy.

A smart and scrappy story of sisterhood that doesn’t try and romanticise; with women that are lost, flawed and (at times) incredibly difficult to root for.

The season marks the theatre debut of company Kite Studios, led by multidisciplinary artist Karrine Kanaan, who audiences may recognise from her performance in last year’s She Threaded Dangerously (Senseless Productions).

Helmed by director Megan Sampson, who Fitz audiences will know from NGTC’s roduction of Love, as well as Three Plays by Tennessee Williams, presented by Ground Floor Theatre Company, the team is stacked with Fitz favourites and exciting newcomers - with a special shoutout to Izzy Morrissey, stepping into the theatre as Lighting Designer, and Celine Widjaya, as Assistant Producer.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 16 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Australia - Sydney News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming