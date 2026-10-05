EGGS to Make Sydney Debut at Old Fitz Theatre
Kite Studios makes its Sydney debut with the production directed by Megan Sampson.
Kite Studios will present EGGS by Florence Keith-Roach. Performances will run 24-30 October.
7am, New Years Day, 2015. Two women. Friends, but lately it's becoming harder for them to understand why… One, a compulsive artist with a passion for existentialism, and the other, 9-5 fried schedules motherhood like it’s a doctor's appointment. They stare-down different paths, and all that seems to unite them is a) their love of 90s pop classics, and b) the grief over the death of their friend, Rose.
Hurtling towards their 30s, over the course of one year we watch them love and loathe; each other, men and the way the world sees them. Two women trying to understand what being a woman even means: self-destruction: kids: sexuality: capitalism: the club: loneliness: the list goes on. They focus on trying to become what society expects, whether or not that actually makes them happy.
A smart and scrappy story of sisterhood that doesn’t try and romanticise; with women that are lost, flawed and (at times) incredibly difficult to root for.
The season marks the theatre debut of company Kite Studios, led by multidisciplinary artist Karrine Kanaan, who audiences may recognise from her performance in last year’s She Threaded Dangerously (Senseless Productions).
Helmed by director Megan Sampson, who Fitz audiences will know from NGTC’s roduction of Love, as well as Three Plays by Tennessee Williams, presented by Ground Floor Theatre Company, the team is stacked with Fitz favourites and exciting newcomers - with a special shoutout to Izzy Morrissey, stepping into the theatre as Lighting Designer, and Celine Widjaya, as Assistant Producer.
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