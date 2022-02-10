DUBBO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING Comes to Hayes Theatre Co

There is not a spare seat in the Dubbo Dome; Ozzy the Aussie Battler flicks his cape and steps into the ring, and the crowd go troppo. This is Dubbo Championship Wrestling, the hilarious new Aussie rock musical that will change everything you thought you knew about professional wrestling, regional Australia, and musical theatre itself.

Rose, a young girl who grew up in Dubbo with wrestling in her blood, has long ago turned her back on the family business and Dubbo's stifling small town ways. When circumstances lead to her returning to her hometown on the eve of Dubbomaina, the biggest wrestling tournament of the year, Rose is drawn into a monumental battle over family and identity, featuring capes, choreography, and some of the most colourful characters you'll ever meet.

"I wrote what I wanted to see: a big-hearted, foul-mouthed, piss-funny musical set in small-town Australia," said Daniel Cullen who wrote the show with his brother James. "To me it's about rediscovering things you thought you'd outgrown- hometowns, hobbies, heroes- packaged in a greased-up romp."

Dubbo Championship Wrestling has been in development for several years under the helm of Sheridan Harbridge

"Dubbo Championship Wrestling is a home-grown musical comedy in the tradition of The Castle and Muriel's Wedding - simple folk with big hearts and big dreams, but now, with big songs and gargantuan smack down fights," said Sheridan. "Writer Daniel Cullen has married his true loves, musicals and wrestling, into a hilarious but loving portrait of country town Australia. We can't wait to show you the heroes and villains of Dubbo, and its rag tag all singing, all smashing amateur wrestling troupe."

Performances run from Thursday 12 May 2022. Bookings: www.hayestheatre.com.au or phone 02 8065 7337