DOUBLE DELICIOUS Comes to The Concourse, Chatswood in June

As part of CHATSWOOD CULTURE BITES Willoughby City Council will present DOUBLE DELICIOUS - a contemporary Asian Australian performance production that sees five storyteller-cooks share the secrets behind the dishes that proved significant in their lives. This delicious night of storytelling will be presented from Wednesday 15 June to Saturday 18 June in the Civic Pavilion, The Concourse, Chatswood.

After sellout seasons at Sydney Festival, Asia TOPA and OzAsia Festival this unique culinary and immersive experience will bring the flavours and aromas of favourite foods to life. Storytellers include TV Chef and Kim Chi master Heather Jeong as she remembers meeting her father for the first time at the age of 9. Performing artist Valerie Berry recalls the shock of moving as a child from bustling Manila to outback Ceduna. Writer, journalist and presenter Benjamin Law tells the hilarious story of growing up in the shadow of the Big Pineapple. Writer and comedian Jennifer Wong recounts the many kinds of sweetness that nourish and heal.

Each story culminates in the authentic recreation of the storyteller's chosen dish and at the end gives the audience the opportunity to taste the dish, making this a show that will tantalise all the senses.

https://www.culturebites.net.au/Events/Double-Delicious