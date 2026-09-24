DANGEROUS WHEN WET Makes World Premiere at Randwick Town Hall
The production tells the untold story of two swimmers fighting to represent Australia at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.
DANGEROUS WHEN WET will come to Sydney this October. It celebrates the friendship and rivalry of swimmers Fanny Durack and Mina Wylie (after whom Wylie's Baths in Coogee are named) and the untold, true story of their fight to represent Australia and – ultimately - to win Gold and Silver in the 100m women's freestyle at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics. Performances will run 8-18 October.
Boasting an insanely talented all-female cast, this hilarious and touching show will have you laughing, crying, singing along to dangerously catchy tunes… and rejoicing in Sydney's stellar swimming history.
Featured performers include burlesque legend Megan Walshe as Narrator Annette Kellerman, Hayes Theatre star Cypriana Singh as Fanny, recent NIDA graduate and rising star Grace Trainor as Mina, sweet-faced and powerful-voiced Addy Roberts as British swim champion Jennie Fletcher, drag-king extraordinaire Jacinta Gregory as journalist Cecil Healy (it's not vaudeville if it ain't got drag!), hilarious Annerose de Jong as sports entrepreneur Mrs Mack and opera diva Eliane Morel as misunderstood villain Rose Scott.
Developed over several years by award-winning creators Eliane Morel, Merran Hughes, Joanna Weinberg and Daryl Wallis (including a Randwick Town Hall 'takeover' creative development, where it was described as 'Better than Hamilton!'), this is a world-premiere you won't want to miss.
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