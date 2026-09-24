DANGEROUS WHEN WET Makes World Premiere at Randwick Town Hall

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

DANGEROUS WHEN WET will come to Sydney this October. It celebrates the friendship and rivalry of swimmers Fanny Durack and Mina Wylie (after whom Wylie's Baths in Coogee are named) and the untold, true story of their fight to represent Australia and – ultimately - to win Gold and Silver in the 100m women's freestyle at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics. Performances will run 8-18 October.

Boasting an insanely talented all-female cast, this hilarious and touching show will have you laughing, crying, singing along to dangerously catchy tunes… and rejoicing in Sydney's stellar swimming history.

Featured performers include burlesque legend Megan Walshe as Narrator Annette Kellerman, Hayes Theatre star Cypriana Singh as Fanny, recent NIDA graduate and rising star Grace Trainor as Mina, sweet-faced and powerful-voiced Addy Roberts as British swim champion Jennie Fletcher, drag-king extraordinaire Jacinta Gregory as journalist Cecil Healy (it's not vaudeville if it ain't got drag!), hilarious Annerose de Jong as sports entrepreneur Mrs Mack and opera diva Eliane Morel as misunderstood villain Rose Scott.

Developed over several years by award-winning creators Eliane Morel, Merran Hughes, Joanna Weinberg and Daryl Wallis (including a Randwick Town Hall 'takeover' creative development, where it was described as 'Better than Hamilton!'), this is a world-premiere you won't want to miss.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming