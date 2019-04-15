Classical 'Fireworks' Join the Orchestra's May Program
Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra powers on into the middle of its spectacular 2019 "In Celebration" season with a musical 'rocket' - amid a firmament of stars!
Mannheim Rocket transports listeners back to the explosive birth of the modern symphonic style of Mannheim in the late 18th century.
The cutting-edge orchestral sinfonias of Stamitz and Richter were simultaneously energetic and sensuous, and were a significant influence on the young Mozart, who was later at the epicentre of the Classical Viennese scene.
His fifth violin concerto - nicknamed the Turkish - inhabits a hazy world of love and intrigue, and the finale of Mozart's Symphony No.40 contains the most famous ascending musical rocket of all.
To continue the bold vision of the orchestra's founding artistic director - the late Richard Gill AO - violinist Rachael Beesley has been appointed as one of the new co-artistic directors. Audiences will have the chance to see her direct the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra at City Recital Hall and Hills Grammar, and hear her featured as soloist in the Mozart concerto.
In conjunction with the main concerts, The Voyage of Musical Discovery invites exceptional guest musicians to join the orchestra to reveal and explain some of the similarities between historical and contemporary musical works.
On May 14, the orchestra shares the City Recital Hall stage with Jane Rutter and her Third Culture World Music Ensemble. Together they demonstrate the many surprising cultural and historical links between the early classical symphony and the world music of today.
MANNHEIM ROCKET
Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra
Rachael Beesley - Director & Soloist
Stamitz Sinfonia à Quattro in A Major
Mozart Violin Concerto in A Major
Richter Sinfonia à Quattro in B-flat Major
Mozart Symphony No.40 in G Minor
Saturday 11 May 4.00pm
RJ Phipps Performance Centre, Hills Grammar School, 35 Kenthurst Road, Kenthurst
Sunday 12 May 3.00pm
City Recital Hall, 2-12 Angel Place, Sydney
VOYAGE OF MUSICAL DISCOVERY with Jane Rutter
Tuesday 14 May 6.30pm
City Recital Hall, Sydney
Tickets: $25-$95 | Bookings and information: arco.org.au