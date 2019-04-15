Classical 'Fireworks' Join the Orchestra's May Program

Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra powers on into the middle of its spectacular 2019 "In Celebration" season with a musical 'rocket' - amid a firmament of stars!

Mannheim Rocket transports listeners back to the explosive birth of the modern symphonic style of Mannheim in the late 18th century.

The cutting-edge orchestral sinfonias of Stamitz and Richter were simultaneously energetic and sensuous, and were a significant influence on the young Mozart, who was later at the epicentre of the Classical Viennese scene.

His fifth violin concerto - nicknamed the Turkish - inhabits a hazy world of love and intrigue, and the finale of Mozart's Symphony No.40 contains the most famous ascending musical rocket of all.



To continue the bold vision of the orchestra's founding artistic director - the late Richard Gill AO - violinist Rachael Beesley has been appointed as one of the new co-artistic directors. Audiences will have the chance to see her direct the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra at City Recital Hall and Hills Grammar, and hear her featured as soloist in the Mozart concerto.

In conjunction with the main concerts, The Voyage of Musical Discovery invites exceptional guest musicians to join the orchestra to reveal and explain some of the similarities between historical and contemporary musical works.

On May 14, the orchestra shares the City Recital Hall stage with Jane Rutter and her Third Culture World Music Ensemble. Together they demonstrate the many surprising cultural and historical links between the early classical symphony and the world music of today.



MANNHEIM ROCKET

Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra

Rachael Beesley - Director & Soloist



Stamitz Sinfonia à Quattro in A Major

Mozart Violin Concerto in A Major

Richter Sinfonia à Quattro in B-flat Major

Mozart Symphony No.40 in G Minor



Saturday 11 May 4.00pm

RJ Phipps Performance Centre, Hills Grammar School, 35 Kenthurst Road, Kenthurst



Sunday 12 May 3.00pm

City Recital Hall, 2-12 Angel Place, Sydney



VOYAGE OF MUSICAL DISCOVERY with Jane Rutter

Tuesday 14 May 6.30pm

City Recital Hall, Sydney



Tickets: $25-$95 | Bookings and information: arco.org.au





