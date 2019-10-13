Cirque Du Soleil Extends Sydney Season Of KURIOS - CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

Cirque du Soleil has officially turned Sydney upside down with their most acclaimed touring show to date, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities. An additional three weeks of shows are now being added to the Sydney season from Wednesday 27 November to Sunday 15 December. New performances are on sale starting Monday 14 October via cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.

KURIOS, with a cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, is NOW PLAYING under the all new white-and-grey Big Top at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park. Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the nineteenth century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed.

Venue: Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

Date: From Wednesday 2 October through 15 December 2019

Times: Tuesdays to Fridays 8pm;

Saturdays 4:30pm & 8:00pm; Sundays 1:30pm & 5:00pm

Bookings: cirquedusoleil.com/kurios

The ultimate Cirque du Soleil experience with the best seats and access to the intimate VIP suite one hour before the show and at intermission, including wines, hors d'oeuvres, take-home souvenirs and free parking.



VIP EXPERIENCE TICKET PRICE: From $325



Sign up at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub for complimentary membership to the Cirque Club. Members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top, deals and discounts for tickets, promotions with our partners and a chance to experience never-before seen exclusive Cirque du Soleil content.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You