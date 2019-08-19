Celebrate Bach's Concertos At Two Performances By Bach Akademie Australia

Internationally acclaimed Australian violinist, director and concertmaster Madeleine Easton, founded Bach Akademie Australia, an Australian ensemble to rival any period instrument ensembles around the world bringing the great musical tradition of Europe to Australia.

In October, the magic of Johann Sebastian Bach's wonderful instrumental concertos will come alive in Sydney at two very special concerts performed by five of Australia's very best baroque instrumentalists.

Neal Peres da Costa - Harpsichord, Madeleine Easton - Violin, Aaron Reichelt - Oboe D'Amore, Mikaela Oberg and Alicia Crossley - Recorder.

Bach Akademie Australia shines a light on three giants of this repertoire; his much-loved Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, the Violin Concerto in E major and the monumental Harpsichord Concerto in D minor, and will also present the little known, but beautiful Oboe D'Amore Concerto in A major.

Graduating from Sydney Conservatorium of Music with first class honours under the tutelage of Alice Waten and Chris Kimber, Madeleine has gone on to forge a successful career as a director, concertmaster and performing with some of the world's greatest ensembles.

Madeleine has performed as both guest and permanent concertmaster with the Orquesta Sinfonica de Madrid under the batons of Thomas Hengelbrock and Paul McCreesh, the Gulbenkian Foundation Orchestra of Lisbon, The English Baroque Soloists under Sir John Eliot Gardiner, the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, The Kings Consort, The Gabrieli Consort, the Musicians of the Globe, London Orchestra da Camera, Orchestra Nova, the Bath Philharmonia, Florilegium, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Northern Ballet Orchestra of England. She was appointed concertmaster of The Hanover Band in 2006 and continues to perform with them as both leader, director and soloist.

Madeleine's flair of combining both period and modern styles of violin playing has led her to form a special relationship with the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has directed the Bach Cantata Series since its inception in 2009, directed the Baroque Orchestra, the First String Orchestra and the Modern Instrument Period Orchestra.

One of the Akademie's mandates is to create an atmosphere of learning and education. And is pleased to announce their partnership with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music High School. Bach Akademie Australia's featured artists and soloists will give masterclasses, individual lessons and lectures wherever we perform to foster a spirit of education and scholarship.

Sunday October 6 at 2pm

Holy Name Church

35 Billyard Avenue

Wahroonga





