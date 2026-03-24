Cast Set for TOOTSIE Australian Premiere

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The cast has been announced for the hit Broadway musical Tootsie which will make its Australian premiere at Teatro at the Italian Forum in Sydney. Directed and choreographed by Award-winning director and choreographer Cameron Mitchell (Putting It Together, Sweet Charity) Tootsie opens on 26 May.

In the role of Michael Dorsey and alter ego Dorothy Michaels (the dual role made famous on screen by two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman, is Andrew Bevis. Andrew is an accomplished actor, director, and musical director whose work spans genres, continents and stages of every scale. His leading performances in the West End and the UK include Les Misérables (Palace Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Piccadilly Theatre), His extensive Australian stage work includes standout performances as Brad in The Rocky Horror Show, Henrik in A Little Night Music, Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly! starring Jill Perryman. He also starred in the title role of Martin Guerre at the Watermill Theatre in the UK, the originating home of The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, in which he appeared and served as Musical Director on its Australian tour. Currently he is co-directing the Australian Premiere of The Prom which opens this week at Teatro.

The principal cast reads like a who's who of Australian musical theatre. The role of Julie Nicholas will be played by Sydney Theatre Award winner Elenoa Rokobaro (Hadestown) while Alana Tranter (Beauty and the Beast) plays Sandy Lester. Brendan Irving (The Rocky Horror Show) plays Max Von Horn, Tyran Stig (Titanique) plays Jeff Slater, Donna Lee (Hairspray) is Rita Marshall, Chris Huntley- Turner (Friends: The Parody Musical) is Stan Fields and Lachlan O'Brien (Phantom of the Opera) plays Ron Carlisle.

The ensemble features Sam Austin, Lisa Callingham, Katie Green, Arthur Lees (swing) Maximillian Macdonald, Jessica Parris, Jamie Reisin, Julian Seguna and Nicole Vella.

Tootsie is the laugh-out-loud story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Director Cameron Mitchell said “I am absolutely thrilled with the cast we have assembled. Every one of them has something unique and special. I cannot wait to work with them all on this exciting new show”

Based on the Oscar winning beloved hit film starring Dustin Hoffman, the Tony Award Winner for Best Book of a Musical, Tootsie also received 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. With music and lyrics by Tony Award & Grammy award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and book by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn (13 the Musical, Shucked), Tootsie has had audiences rolling in the aisles.

Fast-paced and outrageously funny, Tootsie plays with identity, ambition and ego, all while keeping the laughs coming.