THE PROM Season Extends in Sydney

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An additional and final week of performances has been added to the Australian premiere season of the Broadway smash hit THE PROM, now playing at Teatro at the Italian Forum in Leichhardt, Sydney. The season will now have its final performance on the 26 April.

Audiences and critics alike have embraced this feel-good production, with outstanding reviews and standing ovations across the season. Tickets are now on sale through to Sunday 26 April.

Broadway and West End star Caroline O'Connor leads this stellar cast as Tony Award winner Dee Dee Allen. Caroline has performed leading roles across Broadway, the West End, France and Australia, including Chicago, Anything Goes, 9 to 5 The Musical, West Side Story and Anastasia, among many others.

At the heart of this joyful musical are its rising stars. Sophie Montague (Sister Act) plays Emma, the high school student banned from attending prom, while Paige Fallu (Hairspray) plays Alyssa Greene, the student council president with a secret.

Bella McSporran (Hairspray) plays Broadway chorine Angie Dickinson, Brendan Monger (Urinetown) is Barry Glickman, and Brad Green (Bootmen) plays Sheldon Saperstein. Thern Reynolds (Evita) appears as Juilliard graduate Trent Oliver. Erin Bruce (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical) plays Mrs Greene, with Scott Irwin (West Side Story) as Mr Hawkins.

Joining this exceptional company are Murray Cunynghame, Ewan Herdman, Abbey McPherson, Nina Hurley, with ensemble members Isabella Colusso, Rafael Gill, Sophie Gulloch, Kye Hall, Clementine Jenkins, Brock Rankmore, Jack Ryan, Sophie Sutton, Jasper Wind, and Siena Bucknall and Justin Sacco as swings.

Directed by Teatro Co-Founder Andrew Bevis, with co-direction and choreography by Co-Founder Nathan M. Wright, and musical direction by Craig Renshaw, THE PROM features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they seize the opportunity to put a spotlight on the issue, and themselves.

When one student simply wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town finds itself at the centre of a national spotlight. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest personalities join forces with a courageous young woman, and what unfolds is a heartfelt celebration of love, identity and belonging.

THE PROM made its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in 2016 before transferring to Broadway, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. It won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and has since enjoyed international success. A Netflix film adaptation, directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Ariana DeBose, was released in 2020.