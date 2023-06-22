Cast Revealed For MURDER FOR TWO at Hayes Theatre Co.

Hayes Theatre Co has announced the two exceptional performers who comprise the cast of the upcoming musical comedy Murder for Two. Featuring two of Australian’s leading musical comedians Gabbi Bolt (Sydney Comedy Festival, Spicks and Specs, Ratatouille; the TikTok Musical) and Maverick Newman (The Comedy of Errors, Chandler Bing in Friends! The Musical Parody, Maverick Newman in Conversation with Maverick Newman), the show really is to die for. Filling out the team is the super talented Sam Marques (Metamorphoses, Aspects of Love) who jumps into the role of swing on the show. Directed by Hayes’ Co-Artistic Director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Once, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Murder for Two hits the Hayes stage from 4 August, and this hoot of a team can’t wait to share it with you.

Murder for Two is a musical comedy to die for, an outrageous blend of music, mayhem, and murder. In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles – not to mention the piano – in a rip-roaring parody of classic murder mysteries.

Played by Gabbi Bolt, officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney, and the writer is killed… fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills, with the help of his silent partner, Lou. But whodunit? Maverick Newman plays an array of quirky suspects who will leave you wondering - did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur’s scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Did Dr Griff, the overly friendly psychiatrist, make a frenemy? Marcus has only a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives… and the ice cream melts.

“From the moment I first saw this brilliant, inventive and hilarious show, I knew Australian audiences would lap it up,” said director Richard Carroll. “I’m so thrilled we’re able to present the Australian premiere of Murder For Two in its natural home, the Hayes Theatre. With the success of titles like Knives Out and Poker Face, murder-mystery stories are everywhere at the moment - but you’ve never really seen one like this before. The show is a jaw-dropping vehicle for two incredible piano-playing actor-comedians, and Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman are the two geniuses that this show needs. They sing, they dance, they play multiple roles and classical piano - and they will keep you in stitches for the entire show.”

MURDER FOR TWO

Book by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian, Lyrics by Kellen Blair, Music by Joe Kinosian

Presented by Hayes Theatre Co

Director Richard Carroll

Musical Supervisor Damon Wade

Choreographer Shannon Burns

Set & Costume Designer Keerthi Subramanyam

Lighting Designer Priyanka Martin

Production Manager Abbey Pace

SEASON DETAILS

Venue: Hayes Theatre Co, 19 Greenknowe Ave, Potts Point

Season: 4 August – 3 September

Times: Tue-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 5pm

Price: $69-85 Adult, $74 Concession, $65 Preview

Bookings: Click Here | (02) 8065 7337