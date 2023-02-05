Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival

The production will run 10th March, 11th March, and 19th March.

Feb. 05, 2023  

CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival

Customer Service Conundrum is a work that explores the way that retail workers are treated, and the effect that customer abuse has on our mental health. It poses the question of why this happens and what can be done about it.

Customer Service Workers revolt. No more happy helpers till you treat us with respect.

A cathartic account of what we experience on a daily basis and what we want the general public to know, that sometimes the customer isn't always right, sometimes they are just downright abusive and we won't take it anymore.

This work is dedicated to all retail workers who somehow managed to survive the past few years of customer craziness.  

Event details:

Dates and times: - 10th March: 6pm, 11th March: 4.30pm and 19th March: 6pm

Location: Brunker Community Theatre

Genre: Theatre

Duration: 60 mins

Price: $20

Rating: PG - General

Tickets and more info - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223017®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewcastlefringe.com.au%2Fevents%2Fcustomer-service-conundrum%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/897003884754530/897003921421193

ABOUT THE CREATOR

Meg O'Hara is a 27-year-old Maitland and Newcastle based theatre maker and actor, whose work tends to revolve around politics, activism, social justice and social commentary as a platform for speaking out about important issues, with the hope to create awareness and societal change through her work. She is a workshop facilitator at Tantrum Youth Arts and also works in retail where the idea for Customer Service Conundrum came from.




REVIEW: Paul Capsis Is Hilarious As The High Camp Drag Queen of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Photo
REVIEW: Paul Capsis Is Hilarious As The High Camp Drag Queen of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
A celebration of fun and high camp with an underlying message of acceptance and family, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES allows audiences to see Paul Capsis take on one of the most iconic musical theatre drag roles.
REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS Photo
REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS – PART 1 to life with a concert and movie combination.
Sydney Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Nicholas Buc, continues its journey into the world of the Harry Potter movies with HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT.
REVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Thre Photo
REVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Three Women At Different Stages Of Their Career
Melanie Tait’s (Playwright) new work, A BROADCAST COUP challenges audiences to speak up rather than sit idly by when they know something isn’t right. 
Jay Shettys LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney Show Photo
Jay Shetty's LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney Show
Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has added a second stop at the Sydney Opera House due to demand.

More Hot Stories For You


CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe FestivalCUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival
February 5, 2023

Customer Service Conundrum is a work that explores the way that retail workers are treated, and the effect that customer abuse has on our mental health. It poses the question of why this happens and what can be done about it.
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal SydneyRuva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney
February 5, 2023

After months of speculation the producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the coveted role of Tina Turner will be played by Zimbabwean Australian Ruva Ngwenya when the multi award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.
Ikigai Entertainment Will Present First Production, XANADU
February 3, 2023

Inspired by Olivia Newton-John, a local performer has founded her own independent theatre company, Ikigai Entertainment, which will be holding its first-ever production.
Jay Shetty's LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney ShowJay Shetty's LOVE RULES World Tour Adds Second Sydney Show
January 31, 2023

Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has added a second stop at the Sydney Opera House due to demand.
Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in FebruaryAustralian Premiere of CHOIR BOY Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta in February
January 31, 2023

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) is delighted to present the Australian premiere of Choir Boy, by the Academy Award® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney. Playing at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres in association with Sydney WorldPride from 14th February – 11th March, the show will then embark on a national tour across Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong. 
share