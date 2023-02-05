CUSTOMER SERVICE CONUNDRUM to Premiere At Newcastle Fringe Festival

Customer Service Conundrum is a work that explores the way that retail workers are treated, and the effect that customer abuse has on our mental health. It poses the question of why this happens and what can be done about it.

Customer Service Workers revolt. No more happy helpers till you treat us with respect.

A cathartic account of what we experience on a daily basis and what we want the general public to know, that sometimes the customer isn't always right, sometimes they are just downright abusive and we won't take it anymore.

This work is dedicated to all retail workers who somehow managed to survive the past few years of customer craziness.

Event details:

Dates and times: - 10th March: 6pm, 11th March: 4.30pm and 19th March: 6pm

Location: Brunker Community Theatre

Genre: Theatre

Duration: 60 mins

Price: $20

Rating: PG - General

Tickets and more info - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223017®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewcastlefringe.com.au%2Fevents%2Fcustomer-service-conundrum%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/897003884754530/897003921421193

ABOUT THE CREATOR

Meg O'Hara is a 27-year-old Maitland and Newcastle based theatre maker and actor, whose work tends to revolve around politics, activism, social justice and social commentary as a platform for speaking out about important issues, with the hope to create awareness and societal change through her work. She is a workshop facilitator at Tantrum Youth Arts and also works in retail where the idea for Customer Service Conundrum came from.