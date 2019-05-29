Bonnie Lythgoe Productions Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - A 3D Musical Spectacular

The next Australian panto from Director and Producer, Bonnie Lythgoe JACK AND THE BEANSTALK a 'Giant' 3D musical spectacular will play at the majestic State Theatre from 12 to 21 July 2019.

This magical, laughter filled production of 'Jack' will feature a fantastic 3D sequence that will transport audience members deep into the Giant's castle.

Bonnie has assembled the most amazing cast including music theatre star LUCY DURACK as 'Fairy Crystal Spirit of the Beans', JIMMY REES (aka Jimmy Giggle) as 'Simple Simon Trott', Peter Rowsthorn (from Kath & Kim) as 'King Able Crumble', winner of "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here" RICHARD REID and Hi-5 favourite LACHLAN DEARING as 'Jack' and ANASTASIA FENERI as Jill.

Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 139 588.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You