Belvoir And Sydney Theatre Company Announce Capacity Increase For Next Two Shows

Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir St Theatre have been granted an exemption by NSW Health to play to 75% audience capacity for their respective seasons of The Picture of Dorian Gray and My Brilliant Career in December.

Sydney Theatre Company Executive Director Patrick McIntyre says, "We are very happy that we can increase capacity to 75% so that more that more people will get to see this bold new production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. We would like to thank NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard and NSW Department of Health who we have worked closely with to get to this point. Since returning to the stage for our first socially-distanced show, Wonnangatta, in September, the safety of our audiences, artists and staff have been our top priority. This is another positive step towards getting back to full capacity after such a devastating year for the theatre industry".

Belvoir Executive Director, Sue Donnelly said, "Belvoir is grateful to the NSW Government and the Department of Health for working with STC and ourselves to ensure that more people will be able to experience the thrill of live theatre at our forthcoming production of the quintessential Australian drama My Brilliant Career. We've been bowled over by audience eagerness to return to Belvoir for our past two shows and thank them for their cooperation in following our Covid-safety plan. By working cooperatively we are hopeful of a theatre sector recovery".

