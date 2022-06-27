Belinda Russell Will Host WORLD BALLET GALA Next Month

SYDNEY'S COLISEUM THEATRE, WEST HQ has announced that one of Channel 9's most popular and versatile presenters, BELINDA RUSSELL, co-host of Weekend Today will be the official Host for this inaugural world-class international ballet event.

After producing segments for Ten's long-running kids' environmental show Totally Wild Belinda joined the Ten News team as a reporter. She presented news and weather bulletins, before being asked to host Totally Footy, a new network program aimed at young AFL fans.

In the UK she worked across a range of stories, and gained live location and studio experience, before specialising as an Entertainment Reporter. She was lucky enough to meet and interview some of the biggest names in show business, including Madonna, Tom Cruise, Kylie Minogue, Antonio Banderas, Elton John, Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie. Upon Belinda's return to Australia, she joined the Nine Network's A Current Affair and has since co-hosted Today Extra and now Weekend Today.

WORLD STARS OF BALLET is the first of its kind ballet gala to be held in Australia and will see world-renowned dancers from across the globe including Principal Dancers, Soloists and Artists from San Francisco Ballet, The Australian Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and Dortmund Ballet to name a few.

The Sydney International Ballet Gala is a unique and special event that connects artists and audiences with an exceptional world-class program showcasing a cross-section of hundreds of years of ballet history and exclusive highlights of exciting

contemporary dance repertoire all on one stage.

Venue: Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Dates: Saturday 16 July at 6pm & Sunday 17 July at 3.30pm

Prices: From $69 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://premier.ticketek.com. au/shows/show.aspx?sh=BALLET22

Duration: Approximately 2hrs 20mins including interval

Ages: Open to all