Bangarra Dance Theatre Releases 2018 Annual Report

Bangarra Dance Theatre released its 2018 Annual Report at its Annual General Meeting in Sydney today, announcing record-breaking attendance numbers and continued financial growth.

Bangarra fulfilled its strategic goal to diversify income streams in order to decrease dependence on its core government funding as a Major Performing Arts company. In 2018 the company increased development income including non-core government grants, corporate support and philanthropic gifts by 28% - our highest ever result. The company's reliance on its core government grant as a Major Performing Arts (MPA) company remains at 34%, down from 50% in 2014 - a strategic goal achieved three years ahead of schedule.

Bangarra Dance Theatre Executive Director, Philippe Magid, said, "We are extremely proud of our 2018 results and our progress in meeting our strategic goals. Bangarra is in a strong position to continue our work sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories across Australia - and around the globe - for many years to come. We meet these goals while staying true to our company values around community, reciprocity and cultural integrity, maintaining Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment at 64%, and continuing our outreach work with Indigenous communities around the country."

National ticket sales for the premiere season of Dark Emu surpassed all previous mainstage seasons. Based on Bruce Pascoe's award-winning book of the same name, Dark Emu explores the vital life force of flora and fauna in a series of dance stories directed by Stephen Page. 42,500 people attended the show across seasons in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

The company also performed a sell-out season of the 2017 landmark production Bennelong at Adelaide Festival, and undertook a rewarding regional tour of the triple bill OUR land people stories through six venues across New South Wales and Queensland.

In a memorable event, Bangarra dancers and the Youth Program Team worked with Elders and children from across the Yugambeh Nation to perform the clan ceremony Totem at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, with the televised performance viewed by a global audience of 1.5 billion.

Bangarra's 26th international tour saw the company visit Japan and India with productions Spirit 2018 and I.B.I.S. The company dancers also delivered cultural exchange workshops with three Indigenous communities across India.

Bangarra finished the year with the memorable celebration Dubboo - life of a songman, a tribute to the life of Bangarra's beloved long-time Songman and music director, David Page, in a special season at Carriageworks in Sydney.

The strength and significance of Bangarra's work was formally recognised through a number of accolades, including seven Helpmann Awards and Australian Dance Awards.

Beyond the stage, Bangarra continued its mission to develop future cultural leaders. Two new dancers were welcomed into the company through the Russell Page Graduate Program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dancers. The David Page Music Fellowship, launched in 2016, also welcomed 2018 Fellow Brendon Boney to collaborate with some of the company's leading Indigenous artists in Dubboo - life of a songman.

The transformational Rekindling program visited eight regional and remote communities, empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children through storytelling and dance. The company also delivered workshops to nearly 1,100 students through partnerships with schools and local governments.

In 2019 Bangarra celebrates its 30th anniversary with a national tour to every Australian capital city. Bangarra: 30 years of sixty five thousand is a diverse program of contemporary works, displaying the passionate storytelling, rich artistry and deep community connections that have made Bangarra the premiere Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company in Australia.

View the 2018 Annual Report HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You