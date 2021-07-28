Ballet Dancer Melissa McCabe Will Retire This Year

Ballet dancer Melissa McCabe will retire from the stage this year, OUT in Perth reports. McCabe has had a 20-year professional dance career, including 13 years at West Australian Ballet. Her final performance will be a season as Lucy in Dracula this August, a role created on her in 2018.

"Mel has brought her trademark expressiveness and passion to every role she danced in our Company, and to have performed at the highest levels for over 20 years is an incredible achievement," said Aurélien Scannella, Artistic Director of West Australian Ballet.

Born in Sydney, Melissa trained with the Tanya Pearson Classical Coaching Academy before being accepted into The Australian Ballet School. Receiving regular accolades during her time at The ABS, Melissa was later offered a position in The Australian Ballet upon her graduation.

Recognising the need to gain experience abroad, and to satisfy her urge to travel, Mel headed west to West Australian Ballet, before accepting a position with Alberta Ballet Company in Canada, a highlight of which was being selected to perform to the world at The Opening of the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

Since returning to West Australian Ballet in 2012 Mel has performed Principal and Soloist roles in a variety of productions, as well as choreographing for the company and individuals.

Mel's stand out roles include Olga in John Crankos Onegin, Snow White in Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, Swanhilda in Coppelia, Step sister in Jayne Smeulders' Cinderella and most recently Myrtle in David Nixon's The Great Gatsby, for which she was nominated for a Helpmann Award.

Mel was also featured in Dance Australia 2018 as 'The Most Outstanding Dancer Award' and Dancer to watch for her role as Myrtle.

Melissa is also a Bloch Artiste for the world renowned dance wear brand.

She loves spending time with her husband and their toy Poodle Paris. As a young girl, Melissa starred as Ánnie in the stage musical Annie, and prior to moving to Canada was a finalist in 'Face of Perth' modelling competition.