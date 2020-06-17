Australia's Newest Virtual Venue The Reservoir Room Now Streaming Live

Live from The Reservoir Room this week, FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE will showcase our two Saturday Night performers Mark Trevorrow and Matt Copley who will also be joined by special guests Ben Mingay, Prinnie Stevens and the cast of Who's Your Baghdaddy?



Mark Trevorrow is the man behind BOB DOWNE, the Prince of Polyester and one of Australia's most loved and enduring comedy characters. As Bob, Mark has toured all over the world to critical acclaim culminating in 2013 where he was presented with a Green Room Award, for Lifetime Achievement in Cabaret.



Since 2002, Mark has established a parallel career singing, acting and broadcasting as himself, starting in 1999 with GOOD NEWS WEEK (ABC TV & Network Ten). His nostalgic documentary/talk series THE WAY WE WERE (ABC TV, 2003 & 2004) was a ratings winner on Australia's national broadcaster and he was heard regularly presenting EVENINGS on ABC Radio in Sydney and nationally.



Matt Copley is an in-demand Musician of the highest calibre in the Australian music scene. Having toured throughout Europe, as lead guitarist in Sons of Midnight to be the Musical Director and a frequent writing Collaborator and Music producer to local superstars Delta Goodrem and Conrad Sewell.



Matt's 'friends' for his Saturday Live Music set will include Alfie Arcuri (VOICE Winner 2018), David Berry(OUTLANDER Actor), The Muscat Girls (aka Sister 2 Sister) Mia Morrissey (Actor/Singer) and Cameron Gullo(Guitarist)



Ben Mingay is an accomplished singer and actor of both stage and screen, most recently as the star of the Australian production of Shrek The Musical and as a member of Swing On This. His screen credits include Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, he played Alan Bond in The House of Bond, as well as starring in TV's Wonderland and Packed To The Rafters.



Prinnie Stevens burst on to the scene at 17, performing in the Australian premiere of Rent: The Musical opposite FNL host Rodger Corser. Can we expect to see some old creative sparks fly? Prinnie has also performed alongside Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Mary J Blige, and John Legend to name just a few.



The Australian cast of Who's Your Baghdaddy? will perform a number from the hit Off-Broadway production which will be Australia's first full online musical production.



BOOKING DETAILS:

https://www.reservoirroom.com/

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=RESROOM20

Tickets start at $5.00 for Friday Night Live and start at $10 for the Saturday performances.

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You