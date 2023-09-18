Australian Production of WICKED Partners With M·A·C Cosmetics

The smash hit Australian production of WICKED has united with cult global beauty brand M·A·C Cosmetics. The partnership involves a number of exclusive activities that will excite customers and audiences alike.

The partnership commences with the takeover of Myer’s famous Sydney City Flagship store windows on Market and George Streets from 18 September until 2 October. For the first time since the Sydney season was announced, shoppers will have the opportunity to view some of the Tony Award winning costumes from the blockbuster musical in the windows. Shoppers are encouraged to tag @wickedinoz and @maccosmeticsanz in their photos of the costume exhibition.

As the official make up partner of WICKED, M·A·C’s iconic products are used by the cast backstage, with the brand available to shop at Myer. Between 22 and 24 September, head to the M·A·C counter at Myer Sydney City for a complimentary Lip Service to find your signature lip look, be it Elphaba or Glinda.

Since 1984, M·A·C Cosmetics has established itself as the ultimate colour authority with artistry at its roots, inclusion and diversity at its core, and a commitment to conscious beauty and social responsibility. M·A·C stands for Makeup, Art and Cosmetics, and is known for its wide range of products with the most inclusive foundation shade range in Australia. With over 200 shades of lipsticks, M·A·C sells one lipstick every second around the world*. M·A·C’s mission is to enable limitless self-expression and empower everyone to be themselves – all ages, all races, all genders.

On behalf of his Co-Producers, WICKED Australia Producer John Frost said, “I’m very excited that WICKED has partnered with such an iconic global brand as M·A·C in this unique partnership. With M·A·C products used by the WICKED cast backstage, it’s a perfect collaboration.”

Labelled “Broadway’s Biggest Blockbuster” by The New York Times, the musical WICKED flew into Australia’s Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric earlier this month and is playing until 31 December.

The stellar Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, and Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Robyn Nevin plays the role of Madame Morrible, Todd McKenney is the Wizard, Liam Head plays Fiyero, Adam Murphy has been cast as Dr Dillamond, Shewit Belay plays Nessarose and Kurtis Papadinis is Boq.

Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is “A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.