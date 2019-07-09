Auckland Theatre Co. Presents Australian Premiere Of STILL LIFE WITH CHICKENS

Some friendships are just clucking surprising! As part of Riverside Theatre's ongoing commitment to presenting work from New Zealand, Auckland Theatre Company's multi-award-winning production, Still Life with Chickens by D.F Mamea, makes its Australian premiere this August.

When Mama discovers a mischievous chicken invading her beloved veggie garden her first instinct is to shoo the interloper from her silverbeet, but what starts out as a backyard turf war develops into an unlikely friendship. Mama comes to realise there is a lot more to life than just waiting for it to end.

Award-winning playwright D.F. Mamea's slice-of-life story paints a vivid portrait of the local neighbourhood, its colourful characters, and Mama's dreams for herself and her family.

Goretti Chadwick delivers a tour de force solo performance in the role of Mama which has garnered rave reviews and numerous awards, and a spell-binding chicken is brought masterfully to life by puppeteer and vocal performer Haanz Fa'avae-Jackson. Still Life with Chickens is a heart-warming and funny tale of family, community, loss, love and the things that make life worth living.

Writer D.F. Mamea Director Fasitua Amosa Cast Goretti Chadwick and Haanz Fa'avae-Jackson. Still Life with Chickens, 7.45pm on 7th to 10th August and 2.15pm on 10th August 2019. Tickets: Adult $49, Concession $44.

Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/still-life-with-chickens/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60. Riverside Theatres - corner of Church and Market Sts, Parramatta





