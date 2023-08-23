Arts & Cultural Exchange Launches ACE AT DUSK Next Month

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) is set to launch its epic new nighttime series ACE at Dusk on Saturday, 16 September, with its first event Exchange 23, an exhilarating art party featuring the work of creative legends, musician June Jones and visual artist Serwah Attafuah.



The all-ages event is the result of Jones’s and Attafuah’s 15-month residency and collaboration with artists from ACE’s First Nations, Youth Engagement, and Club Weld programs.



Anne Loxley, Executive Director of Arts & Cultural Exchange said, “Exchange 23 will be a super fun evening of creativity, diversity, and artistic expression, showcasing 14 brand new works.”



“From sculpture to digital works of art, edgy music videos, brilliant songs, and feel-good choreography, Exchange 23 will be invigorating!” she continued.



Works and performances from ACE artists Jerrah Patston, Sienna Acquaro, Nina Gotsis, Patrick Li, Jonathan Yung, Gillian Kayrooz, Charbel Nehme, Adoni, Rainer Ciar, Amy Flannery, Aether Tabris, Sam Worrad, and Pasko Schravemade will be showcased at the event. Local artist, Wiradjuri woman Amy Flannery has collaborated with June Jones on a song that will be performed by Wiradjuri/Gadigal singer-songwriter Akala Newman, and performed by First Nations dance collective Lost All Sorts who will invite the audience to participate in a flash dance version of the choreography.



Serwah Attafuah said, “Collaborating with Sienna Acquaro, Patrick Li and Adoni for this event has been a really enjoyable experience. We've worked together to bring forth their unique voices and artistic expressions, and in doing so, we've created some really special new works.”



June Jones said, “I'm honoured to be a part of Exchange 23 and to have worked with so many talented emerging artists over this time. This project proves the power of slow-burn collaboration - we get to know and trust each other and great things happen.”



Art lovers can expect a captivating night filled with phenomenal music and visuals, and a celebration of diverse artistic expression.



What: ACE at Dusk: Exchange 23

Where: Arts & Cultural Exchange, 8 Victoria Rd Parramatta

When: 6 pm - 10 pm, Saturday, 16 September

Tickets: $25 and available for audiences of all ages