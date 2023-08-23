Arts & Cultural Exchange Launches ACE AT DUSK Next Month

The event is set for 16 September.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
A LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton, to be Screened in Cinemas from 28 September Photo 2 A LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton, to be Screened in Cinemas from 28 September
REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Photo 3 REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Navigating Female Friendships And Adolescence.
REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murde Photo 4 REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murder Mystery For An Incredible Night Of Theatre

Arts & Cultural Exchange Launches ACE AT DUSK Next Month

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) is set to launch its epic new nighttime series ACE at Dusk on Saturday, 16 September, with its first event Exchange 23, an exhilarating art party featuring the work of creative legends, musician June Jones and visual artist Serwah Attafuah.

The all-ages event is the result of Jones’s and Attafuah’s 15-month residency and collaboration with artists from ACE’s First Nations, Youth Engagement, and Club Weld programs.

Anne Loxley, Executive Director of Arts & Cultural Exchange said, “Exchange 23 will be a super fun evening of creativity, diversity, and artistic expression, showcasing 14 brand new  works.”

“From sculpture to digital works of art, edgy music videos, brilliant songs, and feel-good choreography, Exchange 23 will be invigorating!” she continued.

Works and performances from ACE artists Jerrah Patston, Sienna Acquaro, Nina Gotsis, Patrick Li, Jonathan Yung, Gillian Kayrooz, Charbel Nehme, Adoni, Rainer Ciar, Amy Flannery, Aether Tabris, Sam Worrad, and Pasko Schravemade will be showcased at the event. Local artist, Wiradjuri woman Amy Flannery has collaborated with June Jones on a song that will be performed by Wiradjuri/Gadigal singer-songwriter Akala Newman, and performed by First Nations dance collective Lost All Sorts who will invite the audience to participate in a flash dance version of the choreography. 

Serwah Attafuah said, “Collaborating with Sienna Acquaro, Patrick Li and Adoni for this event has been a really enjoyable experience. We've worked together to bring forth their unique voices and artistic expressions, and in doing so, we've created some really special new works.”

June Jones said, “I'm honoured to be a part of Exchange 23 and to have worked with so many talented emerging artists over this time. This project proves the power of slow-burn collaboration - we get to know and trust each other and great things happen.”

Art lovers can expect a captivating night filled with phenomenal music and visuals, and a celebration of diverse artistic expression. Tickets available now at: https://aceinc.org.au/whats-on/ace-at-dusk-exchange-23-art-party/ 

Stay up to date with Arts & Cultural Exchange and sign up to the ACE newsletter at: https://aceinc.org.au/

What: ACE at Dusk: Exchange 23
Where: Arts & Cultural Exchange, 8 Victoria Rd Parramatta
When: 6 pm - 10 pm, Saturday, 16 September
Tickets: $25 and available for audiences of all ages




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Broadway Smash Hit & JULIET Is Coming To Sydney Photo
Broadway Smash Hit & JULIET Is Coming To Sydney

The award-winning anthemic pop musical, & JULIET, is coming to Sydney in February 2024 after a spectacular sold-out season in Melbourne.  The Australian production is led by Lorinda May Merrypor in the title role, Australian music industry legend Rob Mills as William Shakespeare and music theatre icon Amy Lehpamer rewrites the narrative as his wife Anne.

2
SUMMER OF HAROLD Makes Its World Debut At Ensemble Theatre Photo
SUMMER OF HAROLD Makes Its World Debut At Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre will present the world premiere of Summer of Harold, a trio of cracking comedic plays about adventure, obsession and hope from award-winning playwright Hilary Bell, on from 8 September to 14 October 2023. 

3
Susie Lindeman Celebrates Iconic Sarah Bernhardt In Anniversary Show SARAH Photo
Susie Lindeman Celebrates Iconic Sarah Bernhardt In Anniversary Show SARAH

On March 28th 1923, Sarah Bernhardt died, and a million grieving Parisians took to the streets to bid farewell to the phenomenon known as 'La Divine'. On March 28th 2023 - marking this centenary - SARAH Quand Même, opened at Théâtre de Nèsle in Paris.

4
New Australian Musical, THE HEN HOUSE, To Play Camden Civic Centre in World Premiere Photo
New Australian Musical, THE HEN HOUSE, To Play Camden Civic Centre in World Premiere

PYT Fairfield and In Wild Company will present the brand-new Australian musical The Hen House, a fierce and funny migrant story paying homage to the stories of European migration in the '60s and '70s, having its world premiere at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from 7th to 9th September, before performing on stage at Camden Civic Centre from 13th to 14th September.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Wine & Dine: Opera Banquet - "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
The Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Out West Piano Fest
Piano+ (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wilbur the Optical Whale
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Betty is a Butcher
PACT Theatre (9/05-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Peony
Merrigong Theatre Company (8/30-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You