Archery Productions presents MOVICALS, a brand-new cabaret concert at The Oxford Hotel on 11 and 18 April 2021.

There are many breakout musical moments from non-'musical' films which never get performed live - until now!

Our three leading ladies Georgina Hopson (Ragtime - Green Room Winner 2020), Monique Salle (Rent) and Angelina Thomson (West Side Story) will showcase their triple-threat talents to recreate and interpret iconic moments from a mix of movie genres, accompanied by Musical Director extraordinaire Steven Kraemer.

Moments from The First Wives Club, Yentl, Hocus Pocus, Sister Act and The Bodyguard...need we say more? We don't want to give too much away!

"Growing up, it was the movies that inspired us to become performers even before we saw 'traditional' musicals. Bette Midler practically raised me" said Monique Salle.

For a thigh slapping, toe tapping night of singing, dancing, trivia and truth bombs, get your golden ticket now at archeryproductions.com.