Additional Tickets Now Available for THE LION KING at Sydney's Capitol Theatre

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Final tickets for the current Sydney season of Disney's THE LION KING will go on sale this week, as the musical finalises its record-breaking run at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets for performances from Wednesday 7 October until Sunday 1 November will go on sale from Thursday 6 August.

These final tickets give audiences who have yet to experience the magic of THE LION KING one last chance before the production must leave Sydney. Since opening in April of this year, THE LION KING has sold out eight performances a week and becoming the fastest selling show in the history of the Capitol Theatre.

Following Sydney, the production will travel to Brisbane with performances at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) from Sunday 15 November 2026. Since going on sale in Brisbane earlier this month, THE LION KING has set a new record, becoming the highest selling musical presale in QPAC history.

Disney Theatrical Group is proud to continue offering accessible performances, allowing everyone the chance to experience the magic of live theatre. THE LION KING accessible performances are tailored to support attendance for a diverse range of audience preferences and create a space where all audience members are encouraged to be themselves. Accessible performances in Sydney will take place throughout August.

Buyi Zama leads the cast as Rafiki. She plays this iconic role for a third time here, having also held the role in the 2003 and 2013 tours. Zama is joined on stage by Nick Afoa as Mufasa, another alumni member of THE LION KING global family after making his theatre debut twelve years ago as Simba.

Completing the principal cast is Daniel Frederiksen as Scar, Benn Welford as Zazu, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Emily Nkomo as Nala, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Rutene Spooner as Pumbaa, Ezra Williams as Shenzi, Winston Hillyer as Banzai and Mat Verevis as Ed.

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