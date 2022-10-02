Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW Announces the Return of ACTober 2022

Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW has announced its participation in ACTober, an annual month-long campaign to support members of the performing arts community, including performers, creative, crew and arts workers. ACTober runs throughout Australia and New Zealand during the month of October, with the purpose of shining a spotlight on the industry and the talented people within it.

The Fund states: "Donations have never been more essential than right now for the Fund to continue its vital work. We are once again able to relish the joy of being in a live theatre space and seeing our performing artists back on our stages and screens, but the drama is not entirely over."

Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW responded urgently to the devastating impact the global pandemic had on the livelihoods of so many in the sector. The loss of income over more than two years coupled with the lengthy isolation and severe financial stress has resulted in an unprecedented number of artists and crew urgently needing mental health treatment. Others are dealing with pressing medical and dental problems that have been put on hold too long. Rising cost of living and rent have thrown many into crisis with their resources exhausted by the long lack of work.

Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW was able to give $1,000,000 of assistance to hundreds of arts workers in NSW, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our donor family.

To meet the demand over the months ahead as well as providing for ABF's many other core grants programs, the Fund is entirely dependent on more donations.

Over the month of October, ABF volunteers will once again be rattling buckets in theatre foyers post performances across Sydney. When possible, the actors will join them to encourage and personally thank the audiences for their generous support.

"We have learned the value of the arts to our wellbeing through the isolation of lockdown when the performing arts became our lifeline to the world. When the going got tough, our artists and technicians did what they do best, they found innovative ways to entertain us. They used digital services to bring into our homes, concerts, dance works, play readings and cabarets all streamed from bedrooms, sitting rooms and empty stages. Without their contributions our lockdown days and nights would have been very bleak."

Donations in theatres can be made electronically, via scanning QR codes, digitally or by dropping your gift into the buckets. Donations can be made on the ACTober web site actober.com.au. Donate to the Actors Benevolent Fund by selecting NSW.

This is the third year in which ACTober will be an Australia wide campaign.

In 2020 six Actors' and Entertainers' Benevolent Funds united in an Alliance with the common goal of helping performing arts workers across the country. Each organisation fundraises in their state under the ACTober banner to support their local arts workers.

About The Alliance

Formed in 2020, the Alliance of Australasian Performing Arts Benevolent Funds (AAPABF) represents the region's leading arts industry charities, funds and trusts. The purpose of the Alliance is to act as an overarching advocacy group at both a national and international level.

All Alliance members are predominately volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisations that annually assist hundreds of performing arts artists and workers when they face tough times often due to illness, accident, age related issues and something as unprecedented as the shutdown of the entire industry.



The formation of the Alliance was supported by Cate Blanchett AC, the inaugural Patron of AAPABF.



The six members of the AAPABF are:

Actors Benevolent Fund of New South Wales

Actors & Entertainers' Benevolent Fund of Queensland

Artist Relief Fund WA

New Zealand Actors Benevolent Fund

Performers Support Fund of South Australia

Victorian Actors Benevolent Trust