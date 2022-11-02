A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside, Parramatta Next Month

Look out Sydney! Brisbane's favourite adults only Christmas comedy, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS that has been packing in audiences for five years is coming to Riverside Theatre, Parramatta for three shows only from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 December.

Combining comedy, dancing, skits, classic carols and modern pop as you've never heard them before, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS is a fun, intimate show that's sure to get you in a holiday mood. The show features a live band with eight sexy carollers who are ready to help you get into the holiday "spirits". Avoid those awkward family gatherings and come spend Christmas with Santa's favourite little helpers.

"Christmas is a time when people come together, whether that's friends or family" says producer Alex Woodward "The show was born back in 2017 when my friends and I all wanted to have a friends Christmas. We all loved seeing live shows but didn't want to see a show catering to little kids. We wanted to watch something funny, silly, and at times irreverent while knocking back a few wines."

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS was created by Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz who this year are thrilled to be joined by writer/director Alister Smith (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Wedding Singer) and Musical Director Dom Woodhead (Frozen the Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

The very naughty cast includes Stephen Hirst, Emily Kristopher, Aurélie Roque, Shay Debney, Ethan Jones (9 to 5, Rocky Horror Picture Show), Em Whitefield (An American in Paris) and Taylah Ferguson (Finesse Burlesque).