44 SEX ACTS IN ONE WEEK Returns to Sydney in January

Following a sold-out season at Belvoir's Downstairs Theatre in 2020, 44 Sex Acts in One Week will return to Sydney - bigger and (if it's actually possible) even better, for a revamped and reimagined season from 12th to 16th January at the Seymour Centre, as part of Sydney Festival's 2022 program.

A show unlike anything else on stage this summer, 44 Sex Acts in One Week is part gig, part radio play, an apocalyptic rom-com created by an exciting new company, Club House Productions in extraordinary times as a joyful response to the madness of these past two years.

Celina is a journalist stuck writing clickbait for a lifestyle blog. It falls to her to road test a new book, The 44 Sex Acts that Will Change your Life. All she has to do is experience 44 different kinds of sex, across the full spectrum of kink by Friday. Problem is: she needs a partner. And the only person available is her nemesis, brooding animal activist/office mail boy Alab Delusa. Sworn enemies, they now have one week to explore the endlessly undulating terrain of sex, from BDSM to role-play, from polyamory to exhibitionism. And with no time to recover. Can all this extra friction between them strike real sparks?

From the razor sharp quill of David Finnigan (Kill Climate Deniers) comes a pressure cooker sexcom come radio play about what drives humanity to go all the way toward the end of civilisation as we know it. Developed with the support of Belvoir, 44 Sex Acts is part of the Artists at Work Initiative. Close your eyes (if you must), have your ears felt up by foley effects, and wonder what it might be to peg someone in a camping supplies store at 10am on a Wednesday.





44 Sex Acts is directed by the inimitable award-winning actress and director, Sheridan Harbridge, and stars Rebecca Massey (Belvoir's Dance Nation and STC's Chimerica) as producer and performer, alongside Keith Robinson (Belvoir's The Cherry Orchard and Twelfth Night), Priscilla Doueihy (Babyteeth film, Belvoir's The Cherry Orchard), Emma Harvie (Belvoir's My Brilliant Career, STC's The Harp in the South), and Matt Hardie (TV's Legally Brown, Rake, The Checkout).

Producer, Rebecca Massey said "A bigger, brighter, shinier version of our much-loved work is being hatched by Club House for Sydney Festival 2022. If audiences were delighted last year with the chaos and comedy of live foley with fruit and found rubbish - they are going to blow for the celebration that will be 44 Sex Acts in the Sydney Festival. Think The Wooster Group - with inflatables! If last year was a gig, this year we're getting ready for the stadium show. 44 Sex Acts - you'll want to come!"

Venue: Seymour Centre

Dates: 12th to 16th January 2022

Tickets: Premium Full price: $55, A Reserve Full Price: $45, A Reserve Concession: $41, Under 30: $39 + Booking fee, available at https://tickets.sydneyfestival.org.au/WebPages/EntaWebShow/ShowCalendar.aspx