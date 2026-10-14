35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION to Play Tom Mann Theatre

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35MM: A Musical Exhibition will be presented by: Two Dogs Theatre Co. Performances will run Saturday 31 October 2026, 6:00-7:30pm; Sunday 1 November 2026, 1:00-2:30pm; Sunday 1 November 2026, 6:00-7:30pm.

Ryan Scott Oliver's song cycle takes a series of photographs and gives each one its own song and story, moving through rock, folk and contemporary musical theatre. Performed by an ensemble of five over Halloween weekend.

Performances are at Tom Mann Theatre, 136 Chalmers St, Surry Hills NSW 2010. Tickets are $38-$55 (including program). Running time: 90 minutes. Recommended for ages 13+ (contains mature themes).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 16 Hrs 46 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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