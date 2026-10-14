35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION to Play Tom Mann Theatre
Ryan Scott Oliver's song cycle will be performed by an ensemble of five at Tom Mann Theatre in Surry Hills.
35MM: A Musical Exhibition will be presented by: Two Dogs Theatre Co. Performances will run Saturday 31 October 2026, 6:00-7:30pm; Sunday 1 November 2026, 1:00-2:30pm; Sunday 1 November 2026, 6:00-7:30pm.
Ryan Scott Oliver's song cycle takes a series of photographs and gives each one its own song and story, moving through rock, folk and contemporary musical theatre. Performed by an ensemble of five over Halloween weekend.
Performances are at Tom Mann Theatre, 136 Chalmers St, Surry Hills NSW 2010. Tickets are $38-$55 (including program). Running time: 90 minutes. Recommended for ages 13+ (contains mature themes).
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