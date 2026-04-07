MADAMA BUTTERFLY Will Come to the Grand Théâtre de Genève This Month

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A new production of Madama Butterfly will take the stage at the Grand Théâtre de Genève this spring. With music by Giacomo Puccini and a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, the work was originally premiered on February 17, 1904, at La Scala. The opera was last seen in Geneva during the 2012–2013 season.

This new staging will run on April 23, 25, 28, and 30, and May 2, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on April 26 and May 3 at 3:00 p.m., and April 29 at 8:00 p.m. Performed in Italian with French and English surtitles, the production has an approximate runtime of three hours, including an intermission.

Under the musical direction of Antonino Fogliani and staged by Barbora Horáková, the creative team also includes set designer Wolfgang Menardi, costume designer Eva-Maria Van Acker, lighting designer Felice Ross, and video artist Diana Markosian. Choreography is by Andrea Tortosa Vidal, with chorus direction by Mark Biggins.

The cast will feature Corinne Winters and Heather Engebretson sharing the role of Cio-Cio-San, opposite Stephen Costello and Arnold Rutkowski as Pinkerton. The role of Sharpless will be performed by Andrey Zhilikhovsky, with Kai Rüütel-Pajula as Suzuki and Denzil Delaere as Goro. Additional cast members include Mark Kurmanbayev, Charlotte Bozzi, and Vladimir Kazakov.

Performances will be accompanied by the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande and the Chorus of the Grand Théâtre de Genève, bringing Puccini’s tragic tale of love and betrayal vividly to life in this highly anticipated revival.

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