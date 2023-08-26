WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn

Waitress is a feel-good musical that celebrates the power of friendship, dreams and a really well-made pie. A charming and touching romantic comedy and a reminder that happiness can be found in the most unexpected places.

Pregnant waitress Jenna is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage to an abusive husband. She escapes reality by baking spectacular pies; unique creations named after the unusual flavor combinations and events that inspired them.

When a pie competition is announced in a nearby town, she sees her chance to escape home and realize a long-forgotten dream. Through the support of her female colleagues and an unexpected romance, she finds the courage to reclaim a lost part of herself.

Based on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film of the same name, the musical is written by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles.

"I saw the musical for the first time in London and was completely floored! Since then have been obsessed with getting it to us. I hope that Östgötateatern's audience will feel as I did, and be as excited and happy by the music as I am," says theater manager Nils Poletti.

The Swedish premiere at Östgöteatern in autumn 2023 is directed and choreographed by Roger Lybeck, who has worked with successful musicals at all the major Swedish theater and opera houses. Kristin Stenerhag is responsible for the music, and Stine Martinsen, who most recently worked at the Östgöteater with the hit musical Amélie, is responsible for scenography and costumes.

The musical will open in Norrköping and later tranfer to Linköping as:

Norrköping 15 Sept - 28 Oct 2023

Linköping 18 Nov - 31 Dec 2023