WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn

The Broadway musical opens in Sweden for the first time.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
M/S TIAMANTTI Comes to Dramaten in September Photo 2 M/S TIAMANTTI Comes to Dramaten in September
WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn Photo 3 WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn

WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn

Waitress is a feel-good musical that celebrates the power of friendship, dreams and a really well-made pie. A charming and touching romantic comedy and a reminder that happiness can be found in the most unexpected places.

Pregnant waitress Jenna is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage to an abusive husband. She escapes reality by baking spectacular pies; unique creations named after the unusual flavor combinations and events that inspired them.

When a pie competition is announced in a nearby town, she sees her chance to escape home and realize a long-forgotten dream. Through the support of her female colleagues and an unexpected romance, she finds the courage to reclaim a lost part of herself.

Based on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film of the same name, the musical is written by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles.

"I saw the musical for the first time in London and was completely floored! Since then have been obsessed with getting it to us. I hope that Östgötateatern's audience will feel as I did, and be as excited and happy by the music as I am," says theater manager Nils Poletti.

The Swedish premiere at Östgöteatern in autumn 2023 is directed and choreographed by Roger Lybeck, who has worked with successful musicals at all the major Swedish theater and opera houses. Kristin Stenerhag is responsible for the music, and Stine Martinsen, who most recently worked at the Östgöteater with the hit musical Amélie, is responsible for scenography and costumes.

The musical will open in Norrköping and later tranfer to Linköping as:
Norrköping 15 Sept - 28 Oct 2023
Linköping 18 Nov - 31 Dec 2023




RELATED STORIES - Sweden

1
M/S TIAMANTTI Comes to Dramaten in September Photo
M/S TIAMANTTI Comes to Dramaten in September

Tre sverigefinska systrar ska begrava sin mamma hemma i moderlandet. Så fort de går ombord på Finlandsfärjan börjar grälen. Vad var egentligen mammas sista önskan? Vem kände henne bäst? Och vill de verkligen träffa pappan som stack hem till Finland när de var små?

2
KÖRSBÄRS­TRÄDGÅRDEN is Now Playing at Dramaten Photo
KÖRSBÄRS­TRÄDGÅRDEN is Now Playing at Dramaten

Världen är i förändring. Men det vill Ranevskaja och hennes förnäma och numera utfattiga familj inte riktigt ta in. De har samlats på sitt anrika och högt belånade gods, som nu måste säljas. Att köparen verkar bli en nyrik bonde är extra smärtsamt för familjen.

3
#JEANNE Comes to Dramaten This Month Photo
#JEANNE Comes to Dramaten This Month

På norra sidan av sjön finns stora villor med privata bryggor. På södra sidan finns ett höghus med trasig hiss. Unga i norr tror att unga från söder inte existerar. Unga från söder tror att unga i norr är gjorda av guld.

4
TOLVSKILLINGSOPERAN Comes to Dramaten in December Photo
TOLVSKILLINGSOPERAN Comes to Dramaten in December

Londons mest notoriska brottsling, Mackie Kniven, har precis gift sig med sin Polly. Hennes pappa, tiggarkungen Peachum, är dock så missnöjd med äktenskapet att han försöker få sin nyblivna svärson i fängelse. Vilket visar sig vara svårare än han tänkt sig eftersom polischefen råkar vara en av Mackies bästa vänner. Så börjar en vindlande och musikalisk resa i den undre världen bland tiggare, småtjuvar, prostituerade och korrumperade snutar.

From This Author - Annette Stolt

Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors, writers, directors and p... (read more about this author)

Review: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Kristianstads TeaterReview: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Kristianstads Teater
Review: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, ElverketReview: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, Elverket
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China TeaternMOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China Teatern
Review: KATAKOMBE - I JUST WANT TO LIVE at Kilen StadsteaternReview: KATAKOMBE - I JUST WANT TO LIVE at Kilen Stadsteatern

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Sweden SHOWS

Recommended For You