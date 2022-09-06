US Artists Diana Varco and Valerie David Bring Solo Plays To Gothenburg Fringe This Month

Two fierce, courageous women, Diana Varco and Valerie David, are making a difference in the world; spreading hope and empowerment; true survivors who have made their mark by sharing their stories of overcoming insurmountable obstacles in their own lives through their solo plays. Their triumphs have inspired audiences worldwide.

Fresh off performing in the Act Alone Theatre Festival in Iceland and the BorderLight Fringe Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, with her internationally acclaimed first solo show The Pink Hulk, Valerie David is thrilled to present the world premiere of her new solo show Baggage From BaghDAD. This chronicles the journey of her father and his family fleeing Iraq in 1941 from religious persecution at the Gothenburg Fringe. Her goal for Baggage From BaghDAD is to perform it both domestically and internationally as an educational piece to create awareness of the Farhud, an essential, important part of history that has largely been forgotten-a 1941 Middle Eastern pogrom against the Jews of Baghdad, which forever changed their lives.

The story centers around playwright and performer Valerie David's father, and his family's struggle to transcend their harrowing past as they build a new home in America. As father and daughter learn to love and to accept their differences, the importance of family takes center stage as she begins to understand how his tale of survival and perseverance shaped her convictions and her future. This play mirrors the struggle of today's Ukrainian refugees, as well as reflects the rising global racial, religious intolerance, and prejudice all over the world.

Valerie will be taking this solo show next to the Stockholm Fringe Festival, also in September. Venue: The Pygméteatern, Vegagatan 17, 113 29 Stockholm. Show times: Thursday, 15 September @ 9:00 pm (21:00) and Saturday, 17 September @ 6:00 pm (18:00). Ticket price 150 kr. To purchase tickets, https://stoff.ssboxoffice.com/events/baggage-from-baghdad/ And she will be taking this show next to Vermont and Minnesota.

This new solo play is a follow-up to her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, which was awarded the 2018 WOW Award in the Gothenburg Fringe. As of 2022, this will be Valerie's 6th appearance with her solo shows in the Nordic Fringe Network.

Solo artist Diana Varco performs her critically acclaimed solo show Shattered at Gothenburg Fringe Festival, as part of a wider virtual and in-person 2022 tour. Shattered is a satirical, searing and moving dark (dark) comedy solo show about mental health and healing, sexual agency and assault, the power of Shame and much more. Told through the voices of 35+ characters, Shattered ultimately tells the tale of one individual picking up the broken pieces of herself and learning to live again. Diana's goal is to use Shattered as an educational and public speaking platform to connect individuals, advocates, and experts in diverse conversations around difficult to approach topics-to strengthen community, build empathy, and break down the stigma and shame that leave far too many people to suffer in silence.

2022 marks the fifth anniversary of Shattered's premiere, and the launch of a second international tour with virtual festival stops at Brighton, Sydney, and Melbourne Fringes as well as in-person performances at Reykjavík Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe and Gothenburg Fringe this September. Previously this year, Shattered toured virtually to New Zealand at the New Zealand Fringe Festival in Wellington and Dunedin Fringe, following a 2021 tour to New York, Finland, and virtually to Melbourne and Edinburgh Fringes, where Shattered resides in the ongoing programme at C ARTS.

Diana's next new work and second solo show Rise, a prequel to Shattered, is a darkly comedic, creative exploration of Truth, Purpose and Rage-set to debut this winter in the United States and hopefully be performed at Gothenburg Fringe next year!

Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming my Father's Daughter

Written and performed by Valerie David

Directed by Maris Heller

Bookings and information for Baggage From BaghDAD:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194973®id=162&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gbgfringe.com%2Fevents%2Fbaggage-from-baghdad%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

- Thursday, 8 Sept - 8:30pm (20:30) 30-min talkback to follow performance with award-winning filmmakers Carole Basri and Adriana Davis

- Saturday, 10 September - 7pm (19:00)

- Sunday, 11 September - 3:55pm (15:55)

Venue

GÖTEBORGS DRAMATISKA TEATER | Stigbergsliden 5B, 414 63 Gothenburg

Price: 145 Kr | Run-time: 60min

Valerie David Website: https://pinkhulkplay.com/

For more information and interview availability please contact Valerie David on ValerieADavid@gmail.com

Shattered

Written and performed by Diana Varco

Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Bookings and information for Shattered:

https://www.gbgfringe.com/events/shattered/

- Friday, 9 September - 8:30pm (20:30) with artist talk-back following performance

- Saturday, 10 September - 5pm (17:00)

- Sunday, 11 September - 6pm (18:00)

Venue

GÖTEBORGS DRAMATISKA TEATER | Stigbergsliden 5B, 414 63 Gothenburg

Price: 100 Kr | Run-time: 70min

Digital access - C ARTS | C venues | C digital online year-round | http://www.cthearts.com

Bookings and information for Shattered - http://res.CtheArts.com/event/34:3452

Available on-demand (1hr00) | Theatre (True-life, Satire, Comedy) | (mature content)

Edinburgh Festival Fringe - C ARTS | C venues | C place 25-28 August at 16:10 https://res.cthearts.com/event/34:3712

Diana Varco Website: www.dianavarco.com Shattered Show Images: Click Here

For more information and interview availability please contact Diana Varco on diana.varco@gmail.com

About the Gothenburg Fringe Festival:

Gothenburg Fringe Festival - 7 to 11 September | https://www.gothenburgfringefestival.com/

Taking place for the seventh consecutive year, Gothenburg Fringe is all about cutting-edge performances at some of the most curious and exciting spots in town for an exciting blend of dance, theatre, comedy and everything in between. 2022 is the festival's most exciting collection of artists to date with over 150 performances taking place at 19 locations across the city, featuring exciting local performers as well as award-winning international talent.

