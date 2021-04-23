Sweden has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Sweden. Check out the list below!

Stockholm University

Theatre and Performance Studies at Stockholm University are part of the Department of Culture and Aesthetics. Focusing on the performing arts, public performances, and performances of everyday life, Theatre and Performance Studies 'recognize and insist on the interdependency of a related series of disciplines and also on the role of performance in the production of culture in its widest sense' (Reinelt & Roach 2007: 5). Our research engages in transnational and trans-disc as well as related research areas and methodologies. Studies span from historical contexts to the Contemporary Stage.

Cultural performances have a particular focus of critical analysis. Our scholarly activities - including both research and teaching - are based on critical theory, stressing the social relevance of the humanities and the political responsibility of the individual scholar.

Stockholm University of the Arts

Since actors are their own instruments, they are constantly working on developing their voices and bodies. During training, you develop your artistic skills by exploring different approaches and try different kinds of portrayals.

The goal is to educate independent and artistically conscious actors for professional activities in theatre, film, television, radio and more. After the course, you will have achieved a deeper knowledge of your expression. You will have the ability to make conscious choices in your portrayals, and have a theoretical foundation, both in the present and historically. You will have knowledge of the other professional functions in the theatre, film, radio and television, especially other directors who are trained on the same course.

The first and second year is devoted to discovering, exploring and developing your skills and abilities. The third year is devoted to the meeting with the audience and the students are doing full-scale productions, both individually and in an ensemble.

Lund University

For over fifty years Malmö Theatre Academy has trained professional actors working in theatre, film, radio and TV nationally and internationally. The Academy has a solid reputation as one of the leading Nordic theatre educations with a clear methodological approach, a conscious educational progression and viewing the core knowledge in theatre as action-based. Nowadays we also have a Bachelor programme in dramatic writing, Master and Doctoral programmes and a course in the Theory and Practice of Theatre in a collaboration with the Language and Literature Department. These programmes have also brought forth interesting artists in the performing arts field. Malmö Theatre Academy collaborates with theatres, theatre groups, performing arts educations, within Lund University and many more. Since 2007 the Academy is located in an old chocolate factory in central Malmö. We have a fully equipped theatre where public performances connected to our educations are shown.

University of Gothenburg

The Academy of Music and Drama offers educations at both bachelor's and master's level in music and performing arts, with many different specialisations. We also have educations for teachers in the subjects music, theater and dance, as well as postgraduate education.

Education programmes in the performing arts are available at both bachelor's and master's and with several different specialisations at the Academy of Music and Drama, as well as a programme for drama teachers and free standing courses in the performing arts. The subject theater studies is offered at the Department of Literature, History of Ideas, and Religion.

The BA programmes in acting, opera and musical theatre are open for exchange applications. However, for these programmes you need to be able to speak Swedish or another Scandinavian language.

