Swedish Pop Artist Emmanuelle June Drops New Single 'BADASS CAR'

Sweden-born, acclaimed pop artist Emmanuelle June delivers some much needed edge to body empowerment in her Hip Hop-inspired hit "BADASS CAR". Produced by K.A.N.T.A., "BADASS CAR" possesses dual meaning, using a car as a representation of our bodies - the true vehicle driving us through our everyday lives. Backed by the pulse of an infectious trap-driven beat, Emmanuelle's new hit drives home the point that we have the power to perceive our bodies in whatever way makes us feel badass. Not only are our bodies (especially female bodies) a frequent topic of scrutiny, but they are often a target of political warfare. And with the current turbulence surrounding Roe vs Wade, the message behind "BADASS CAR" really hits home.

"I got a badass car - The baddest car, Once I drove the saddest car, I took off the scars now I shine like a star" ~ BADASS CAR

Having bodily autonomy is freedom and taking care of ourselves both physically and mentally helps us to maintain the control we deserve. In the music video, we witness Emmanuelle in a trendy yet glamorous setting similar to that of a Hip Hop video. The literal visual paired with its figurative meaning create a unique juxtaposition not often explored in pop music. We also witness a unique aesthetic by Emmanuelle - whereas in her previous videos, the young artist maintained a bit of mystery, in "BADASS CAR", we are given a more transparent look as she sports a cool black leather jacket and a vintage train conductor cap, inviting the camera into her world with each brightly lit scene. Emmanuelle's background as an actress offers a versatile set of talents clearly demonstrated both on stage and on screen. After performing in several productions off-broadway, June moved to Los Angeles and became more and more engulfed in the music scene, jamming with friends and manifesting lyrics from her poetry. June performed in post-punk and psych rock bands briefly before focusing her energy on her solo career as Emmanuelle June. She has also put on shoes at famed Los Angeles locations such as The Hotel Café and Moroccan Lounge with her band at the time, Whisper. This year, June was an official artist at SXSW, 2022 and has been featured in notable publications like LA Weekly, Buzz Bands LA and Louder Than War.

Watch the official music video on YouTube below!