Oscarsteatern Pushes Production of RAIN MAN to January, 2021

RAIN MAN at Oscarsteatern which was originally scheduled September 25th through January 6th will now begin performances on January 6th 2021.

Sold out when it was played in 2013 and now, as then, Robert Gustafsson and Jonas Karlsson enchant the audience in the roles of the Babbitt brothers in this heartwarming story. They are backed by a completely new and brilliant ensemble consisting of Sofia Ledarp, Lars Väringer, Gustav Levin, Therésè Andersson Lewis and Polly Kisch who all take us on a generous time travel directly into the 80s.

It was at the beginning of the last century Isaac Hirsch had a new theater built to provide space and home for operetta art in Stockholm - this became the Oscar Theater, named after the then monarch Oscar II. In the prevailing Art Nouveau style, the Oscar Theater was something completely new, created by the architect Axel Anderberg, the architect of the Royal Opera. The inaugural program was Offenbach's Freedom Brothers, which was then followed by Franz Lehár's Happy Widow , which was then a completely new performance that has since become one of the theatre's most frequently played.

