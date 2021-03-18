Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kungliga Operan Announces Lineup For Digital Stage

Performances include Tosca, The Magical House, Stevenson / Lifar, and more!

Mar. 18, 2021  
Kungliga Operan has announced some of their most viewed programs available now on their digital stage!

Check out the lineup below!

Tosca - Puccini's opera in concert version

Stevenson / Lifar - double performance with the Royal Ballet

Birgit Nilsson 100 years - anniversary concert

Life at the Opera - what happens at the Royal Opera, behind the curtain?

The Magical House part 3-how a suit is done!

NEAR THEN - Pija Lindenbaum creates for Young people at the Opera

Learn more and tune in at https://operanplay.se.

Every year, the Royal Swedish Opera presents world-class directors and soloists. Our ensemble stages both traditional classics and newly-written works.

The Royal Swedish Opera is Sweden's national theatre for the operatic arts. Since its inception in 1773, the directors, set designers and singers have been stewards of the European operatic tradition, while also pushing the boundaries of the art form.

Since 2009, Artistic Director and CEO Birgitta Svendén has set the course for the Royal Swedish Opera, successfully opening up opera house to new audiences.


