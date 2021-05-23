Have Lunch With the Opera With Kungliga Operan's QUALITY ENTERTAINMENT

Cheer up your lunch with a maxed out reprise with Quality Entertainment from Kungliga Operan.

Elin Rombo, together with six musicians from the Hovkapellet, offer Swedish song favorites.

Music from others includes Jules Sylvain, Karl Gerhard and Povel Ramel. The concert is also visited by some unexpected guests from a current Opera Play production... can you guess which one?

'Quality Entertainment' was broadcast live on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Royal Opera. It is now available until June 20th on operanplay.se.

Learn more on the Opera's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KungligaOperan/.