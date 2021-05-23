Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Have Lunch With the Opera With Kungliga Operan's QUALITY ENTERTAINMENT

Performers include Elin Rombo, Jules Sylvain, Karl Gerhard and Povel Ramel.

May. 23, 2021  
Have Lunch With the Opera With Kungliga Operan's QUALITY ENTERTAINMENT

Cheer up your lunch with a maxed out reprise with Quality Entertainment from Kungliga Operan.

Elin Rombo, together with six musicians from the Hovkapellet, offer Swedish song favorites.

Music from others includes Jules Sylvain, Karl Gerhard and Povel Ramel. The concert is also visited by some unexpected guests from a current Opera Play production... can you guess which one?

'Quality Entertainment' was broadcast live on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Royal Opera. It is now available until June 20th on operanplay.se.

Learn more on the Opera's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KungligaOperan/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Sweden Stories
BARBER IN CONCERT is Now Streaming From Kungliga Operan Photo

BARBER IN CONCERT is Now Streaming From Kungliga Operan

AMELIE THE MUSICAL at Östgötateatern Norrköping opens 25th of September 202 Photo

AMELIE THE MUSICAL at Östgötateatern Norrköping opens 25th of September 2021

KRISTINA IN CONCERT at Dalhalla 13 of August 2022 Photo

KRISTINA IN CONCERT at Dalhalla 13 of August 2022

Top Performing Arts Schools in Sweden Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in Sweden


More Hot Stories For You

  • Rosa Guzman Will Perform at Teatro en Grande Next Weekend
  • CAFE CONCIERTO EN CASA Will Stream Live From Gran Teatro Nacional
  • VIDEO: Ballet Nacional del Peru Tributes Jimmy Gamonet
  • VIDEO: ROMEO Y JULIETA is Now Streaming From Ballet Nacional del Peru