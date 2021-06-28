HURRICANE Will Be Performed at Goteborgs Operan in August

Goteborgs Operan will perform Hurricane this August. Performances will run August 21-28, 2021.

The floor spins at high speed. The resulting force dictates the dancers' movements. This is thrilling, magnetic and fascinating dance.

Tickets are sold through Göteborg Dance and Theatre Festival. The creations of choreographer and acrobat Yoann Bourgeois are infused with soul and heart. He is fascinated by physics in general and natural forces in particular. His captivating dance poetry is created in close collaboration with specialist engineers. Yoann Bourgeois and his team have constructed an advanced mechanical set for the Göteborg Opera in which a six-metre crane and an enormous rotating disc accentuate existing physical forces. The spinning floor symbolises the Earth's rotation which continues, indifferent to human actions, thus exposing our vulnerability. The result is a universal, human reflection on the course of life.

In March 2020, the world premiere of Hurricane, part of the dance double-bill Beyond, was one of the final dance performances to take place before the Göteborg Opera closed down along with much of the world. For several months, the team and GöteborgsOperans Danskompani had been working with advanced set design, bold choreography and spellbinding scenes. Now this masterpiece will enjoy a revival premiere in an extended version. The performances of Hurricane in Gothenburg mark the start of an extensive European tour.

Hurricane is part of the Gothenburg Dance and Theatre Festival.

Learn more at https://www.opera.se/en/what-s-on/hurricane/.