Cirque du Soleil Presents LUZIA in Zurich in September

LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul. With a surrealistic series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

LUZIA is a poetic and acrobatic ode to the rich, vibrant culture of a country whose wealth stems from an extraordinary mix of influences and creative collisions - a land that inspires awe with its breathtaking landscapes and architectural wonders, buoyed by the indomitable spirit of its people.

Since its premiere in Montréal in April 2016, LUZIA has already thrilled over 2 million visitors. With a team of 46 artists from 18 countries, LUZIA is Cirque du Soleil's 38th production since 1984. Under the artistic direction of Daniele Finzi Pasca, the show impresses by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a touring Cirque du Soleil production!

Performances run 20 September - 23 October 2022.