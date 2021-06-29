AMBULANS Comes To Dramaten Beginning September 17th

Ambulance is a newly written and already award-winning play that balances between myth and reality. With references to, among other things, Dante's Inferno , it intervenes directly in the highly topical debate on violence against women in the home. The production premieres September 17th, 2021.

Ambulance takes place in the hearts of some people who are in different phases of crisis and trauma. Maybe they're passing our collective subconscious right now, a labyrinthine culvert under a crowded emergency room? Some are fleeing down here. Some are here to help. Some no longer find out.

In the center are two sisters, Katja and Helena, and Helena's son Simon. Via flashbacks, dreams and memory fragments, we get to follow them in the underworld for a while on the road to healing. We also get to meet the little orchestra, dad Ludde, grandma Deborah, the wolf brothers Romulus and Remus, BUP-Monika, the ferryman Carlos and a few others, who are all affected by what happened that day.

It's about splinters and sirens. About finding the way out.

Paula Stenström Öhman is an acclaimed and award-winning playwright and director who has attracted attention for her nerve-wracking plays about the Swedish contemporary world, which with poetic naturalism, sharp humor and skilfully designed relationships shake and touch. She has a background in criminology and often takes her starting point in documentary material, even if the plays are fictional. With Ambulance , she continues her thematic exploration of cruelty and care and follows up some characters from previous sets such as People respect me now , I believe in you Anita and Ocean . In 2020, she was awarded the Daniel Sachs Playwright Award for the screenplay for Ambulance .

A co-production between Unga Dramaten and Lumor with support from the Swedish Arts Council, Stockholm City Cultural Administration and the Swedish Authors' Fund.

