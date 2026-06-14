SHREK: THE MUSICAL At The Muny Announces Full Cast

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The Muny has announced the full cast for its production of Shrek The Musical, which storms the James S. McDonnell Stage for eight nights this summer.

Shrek The Musical, the family favorite based on the Oscar-winning 2001 DreamWorks Animation sensation, runs June 25-July 2 and is presented by Ameren.

“Twenty-five years after Shrek first captured our hearts, it’s exciting to bring this unlikely hero’s journey back to our stage,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “I know audiences will fall in love with this remarkable cast and become believers all over again.”

Joining previously announced principals Nik Walker, Kara Lindsay, Marcus M. Martin, Troy Iwata, Solomon Rosenthal, Lake Schultz, Amelie Lock, Aymee Garcia, Tyler Joseph Ellis and Salome Smith are Mathew Blasio, DeShawn Bowens, Monique Churchill, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Ryan Fitzgerald, Matt Gibson, Jack Gimpel, Shelby Griswold, Michael Harp, Gwen Hollander, Abby Linderman, Sean McManus, Shelby Ringdahl, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Kelly Sheehan, Caitlin Stebelman and Jonah D. Winston.

The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

Shrek The Musical is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O’Neill (choreographer) and Ben Whiteley (music director/conductor).

The design team for Shrek The Musical includes Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer); Kelly Sheehan (assistant choreographer); Adam Koch (scenic designer); Robin L. McGee (Costume Designer, based on original costume design by Tim Hatley); Jason Lyons (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Kylee Loera (video designer); Jeff Knaggs (wig designer); Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (puppet designer); James W. Wojtal Jr. (dragon puppet designer); Larry Smiglewski (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (casting).

Performances of Shrek The Musical begin at 8:15 p.m. nightly, June 25 through July 2.

Season 108 at The Muny also includes Hairspray (June 15-21), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (July 6-12), Disney’s Newsies (July 16-22), Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (July 27-Aug. 2), Meet Me In St. Louis (Aug. 6-13) and Something Rotten! (Aug. 17-23). The Muny Presents Lionel Richie is at 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

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