Review: WAKEY WAKEY is a Poignant Look at End of Life

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Wakey Wakey, the 2017 play penned by Will Eno, is currently enjoying its St. Louis premiere at The Chapel. The Midnight Company’s production, directed by Ellie Schwetye, stars Joe Hanrahan as Guy and Rachel Hanks as Lisa.

The Midnight Company has produced two of Eno’s other works, the Pulitzer Prize finalist Thom Pain (based on nothing) and Title and Deed. Eno made his Broadway debut in 2014 with his quirky The Realistic Joneses starting Toni Collette, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, and Marisa Tomei.

Wakey Wakey opens with Guy (Joe Hanrahan) uttering a simple sentence to tell the audience that he is aware of his imminent mortality. For the next 45-minutes Guy ponders the life he has lived. He reminisces about his past and opines about gratitude, laughter, and life.

Eno’s play is not morose. Instead, it is an insightful and often humorous look at the final stage of grief, acceptance. It is often said that dying unexpectedly in your sleep is more merciful than an illness requiring a person to deal with the five stages of grief. Eno’s monologue considers the opposite. Is acceptance and the opportunity to reflect on a life well-lived the ultimate sense of closure?

Ellie Schwetye’s direction, set, and sound design create a tranquil sense of comfort. Guy’s life is neatly packed up in boxes stacked around the stage. Schwetye’s music choices set a tone of nostalgia and Tony Anselmo’s lighting design provides coziness and warmth.

Schwetye has elicited a thoughtful and pensive performance from Hanrahan. His pacing and timing show a man who is contemplative and reflective. Hanrahan is both introspective and funny in his direct monologue to the audience. He is composed and conversational sharing observations that are philosophical and uplifting. Hanrahan portrayal of the dying man is natural and convincing.

Rachel Hanks is Lisa, a hospice nurse who arrives with just a few minutes left in the play. She’s caring, supportive, and has obviously worked with this patient to help them prepare for end of life. As Guy weakens, Lisa prompts his memory while creating a light and almost joyful environment for Guy.

Eno’s end of life play is thoughtful and funny while avoiding morbidity. There is no fourth wall. The direct address monologue is a unique narrative structure that is rarely used by playwrights, but a style of storytelling that’s often staged by The Midnight Company (Thom Pain, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, Now Playing Third Base for The St. Louis Cardinals…Bond, James Bond.)

A play that is primarily a monologue is in Hanrahan’s wheelhouse as an actor. He and Schwetye have collaborated to stage a poignant reading of Eno’s off kilter script.

Wakey Wakey plays its final performance on August 1, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joey Rumpell

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