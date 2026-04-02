RING OF FIRE & More Lead St. Louis's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for April 2026.

Ring of Fire

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - Now through April 12, 2026

With a powerhouse creative team and world-class actor-musicians, Ring of Fire celebrates the music and legacy of The Man in Black. Featuring more than 30 of Johnny Cash’s greatest hits—including “Ring of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “I Walk the Line”—this high-spirited musical pays homage to his Arkansas roots and the love, faith, and grit that shaped his storied life.

For tickets: click here.

The Enigmatist

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - Now through April 05, 2026

Can you crack the code? Prepare to have your brain delightfully scrambled by master magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong. The Enigmatist invites you into a world of mystery, misdirection, and mental gymnastics. Following sold-out runs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and D.C., this immersive theatrical experience arrives to puzzle and delight in equal parts. The Los Angeles Times hails Kwong’s performance as one that “creates a magical sense of togetherness,” while The New York Times raves, “it’s like a spin class for the frontal lobe.” Keep your wits about you—every detail holds a clue, and nothing is quite what it seems.

For tickets: click here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Fox Theatre - Now through April 12, 2026

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

For tickets: click here.

Prayer for the French

New Jewish Theatre (NJT) - April 16, 2026 through May 03, 2026

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately await news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: “Are we safe?” Following five generations of a French-Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred.

For tickets: click here.

MJ

Fox Theatre - May 19, 2026 through May 24, 2026

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

For tickets: click here.

Hadestown (Non-Equity)

Fox Theatre - May 29, 2026 through May 31, 2026

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

Spamalot

Fox Theatre - May 05, 2026 through May 17, 2026

In 2005, Spamalot won the Tony Award for best musical comedy. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film "Monty Python and The Holy Grail," this outrageous parody tells the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and has been called "The best new musical to open" by The New York Times. While embarking on their quest for the Holy Grail, the Knights encounter flying cows, killer rabbits, and taunting Frenchmen while performing heart-stopping musical numbers.

For tickets: click here.

Beetlejuice

Fox Theatre - April 24, 2026 through April 26, 2026

After a thrilling Broadway three-peat, BEETLEJUICE rises again to hit the road! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND SOUL!” (Entertainment Weekly). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! Book your seats before they vanish into the underworld.

For tickets: click here.

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