NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet to Return to The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis

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NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet will return to The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis on December 20-21 for three performances only as part of its annual North American tour.

Show times for NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet at The Fabulous Fox are Sunday, December 20 at 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. and Monday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Celebrated as the largest Nutcracker production in North America, this holiday spectacular features an international cast of world-class dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppetry. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, the production transforms the stage into a vivid, immersive celebration of the season.

Now in its 34th year, the tour continues to reach audiences in more than 80 cities annually, captivating over a quarter-million attendees each season. Presented by Talmi Entertainment, the production has become a defining holiday tradition for families across the country.

A signature highlight of the performance is Act II’s “Land of Peace and Harmony,” featuring the Dove of Peace adagio — a powerful visual expression of unity, beauty, and shared humanity that distinguishes this production from traditional interpretations.

Beyond the stage, the production maintains a strong commitment to arts education and community engagement through their flagship “Dance with Us” program. Through partnerships with local dance studios in each tour market, thousands of young dancers are invited each year to participate in workshops and performance opportunities alongside the international cast.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet collaborates with a global network of designers, artisans, and puppeteers to create a visually rich and imaginative world.