Jon Batiste To Perform At The Fabulous Fox In St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music at the Intersection (MATI) will present Jon Batiste at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis on July 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale March 27 at 10:00 a.m. Additional information is available at FabulousFox.com.

Batiste is an eight-time Grammy, Academy, and Emmy Award-winning singer, songwriter, composer, and pianist. His most recent album, BIG MONEY, draws on American musical traditions including gospel, soul, blues, folk, and rock and roll. The project, which features collaborations with No I.D., Randy Newman, and Andra Day, received three nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards and won Best Americana Album.

The album followed Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), which reinterprets Beethoven’s works and topped Billboard’s Classical Albums chart for nine weeks. In 2023, Batiste released World Music Radio, featuring collaborators including Jon Bellion, Lana Del Rey, and Lil Wayne, earning five Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

Batiste was also the subject of the Netflix documentary American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman, which follows his career and personal life during 2022. He co-wrote the film’s original song “It Never Went Away,” which received an Academy Award nomination and a Grammy Award.

His film work includes composing for Disney/Pixar’s Soul, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. He also contributed to the score for the 2024 film Saturday Night.

From 2015 to 2022, Batiste served as bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Ticket Information

Jon Batiste will perform at The Fabulous Fox, located in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 27 at 10:00 a.m.