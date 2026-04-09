Stage Entertainment Takes Over Ownership of Teatro Ocaso Coliseum and Teatro Lope De Vega

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Stage Entertainment has announced the full acquisition of two of Madrid's most iconic theatres; the ‘Teatro Ocaso Coliseum' and ‘Teatro Lope de Vega'. With this transaction, the company now assumes 100% ownership of both venues, strengthening its strategic position in one of Europe's most dynamic musical markets.

Both theatres are the only theatres with a large capacity of 1.400+ seats in the center of Madrid, capable of bringing large productions such as Disney's The Lion King and Aladdin.

Until now, the theatres were operated as part of a joint venture between Stage Entertainment and its partner, global real assets investment manager PATRIZIA. This milestone marks a significant expansion of Stage Entertainment's footprint in Madrid, underlining the company's long-term commitment to the Spanish market. By consolidating ownership, Stage Entertainment gains full operational control and flexibility to further invest in high-quality productions and audience experience.

At the same time, Stage Entertainment continues to actively expand its theatre portfolio in the city through the renovation of its third theatre ‘Stage Gran Teatro Musical' located in the “Tierno Galván Park,” in southwest Madrid, near the city center. This involves the former IMAX theatre, which will increase the total venue capacity and support future large-scale productions and is aimed to open in the fall of 2027.

Arthur de Bok, CEO of Stage Entertainment: “Full ownership of the ‘Teatro Ocaso Coliseum' and ‘Teatro Lope de Vega' represents an important step in our growth strategy. Madrid is a key market for us, and this investment reflects our confidence in its continued potential and our ambition to deliver world-class entertainment to Spanish speaking audiences.”

Yolanda Perez, Managing Director Stage Entertainment Spain: “These theatres are at the heart of Madrid's vibrant cultural scene. Having full ownership enables us to further elevate our productions and deepen our connection with local audiences, partners, and the creative community. Together with our third theatre we will be able to welcome approximately 1.5 million visitors per year.”



The ‘Teatro Ocaso Coliseum' and ‘Teatro Lope de Vega' are among Madrid's premier musical venues, with a combined seating capacity of approximately 3,000 seats. Both theatres are centrally located on the ‘Gran Vía', widely regarded as the city's main theatre district, attracting millions of visitors each year and serving as a cornerstone of Spain's live entertainment industry.



With this acquisition, Stage Entertainment reinforces its leadership position in Madrid and continues to build on its large track record of delivering successful, high-quality musical productions across Europe.

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