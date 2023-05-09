El próximo 26 de mayo llegará a los cines el remake de acción real de LA SIRENITA, y el pasado lunes 8 de mayo la cinta tuvo su premiere mundial en Los Ángeles, a la que asistieron el equipo y reparto de la película, además de varios invitados especiales atados al legado de la misma.

Protagonizada por Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Úrsula), Jonah Hauer-King (Eric), Javier Bardem (Rey Tritón), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder) y Awkwafina (Scuttle), LA SIRENITA trae a la acción real el clásico Disney que dio comienzo al renacimiento de la compañía durante los años '90 y supuso el primer trabajo de Howard Ashman y Alan Menken para Disney. Esta nueva versión cuenta también con nuevos temas de Lin Manuel Miranda.

Puedes ver las fotos de la Premiere a continuación:



Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey, Ron Marshall, Art Malik, Daveed Diggs, Jessica Alexander, Awkwafina, Simone Ahsley, Jacob Tremblay, Lorena Andrea, Sienna King, Alan Menken, Marc Platt and John DeLuca attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Alan Menken attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Sienna King and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Sienna King, Melissa McCarthy and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Melissa McCarthy and Alan Menken attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Alan Menken and Marc Platt attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Sienna King and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Simone Ashley and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Lorena Andrea attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Chloe Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Jessica Alexander attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Tia Mowry and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Alan Menken and Janis Roswick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Allyson Felix and Camryn Felix attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Art Malik attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Jeffrey Silver attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Awkwafina attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Anika Noni Rose attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Marc Platt, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Melissa McCarthy and BEN FALCONE attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Daveed Diggs and Marc Platt attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Marc Platt, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Joachim Ronning and Guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Jodi Benson attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



Nina West attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



A view from the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



A view from the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, May 8, 2023 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey, Art Malik, Rob Marshall, Jessica Alexander, Daveed Diggs, Simone Ashley, Awkwafina, Lorena Andrea, Jacob Tremblay and Sienna King attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Rob Marshall attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) (L-R) Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Rob Marshall, Art Malik, Jessica Alexander, Daveed Diggs, Simone Ashley, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Lorena Andrea and Sienna King attendsthe World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Ryan Destiny attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Awkwafina attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Christian Garcia attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kheris Rogers attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Kelly Rowland and a guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Florian Zeller attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Merle Dandridge attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Tamera Mowry, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Lorena Andrea attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Simone Ashley attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Noma Dumezweni attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Tia Mowry attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Tia Mowry and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: DDG attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: DJ Kiss attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kimiko Glenn attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: DDG (R) and a guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Madeleine White attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Caoimhe Morris attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Anika Noni Rose (R) and a guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: James Henry attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Sienna King attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jacob Tremblay attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Mirabelle Lee and Anais Lee attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kalyd Odeh attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Eric Benét attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Stephanie Beatriz attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Nina West attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Tamera Mowry-Housley attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ariah Talea Housley attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Patricia Manterola (R) and guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Chris Olsen attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Hamilton attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jessica Alexander attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Anika Noni Rose (L) and a guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Tom MacDougall, President, Walt Disney Music, Alan Menken, Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Javier Bardem attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) John DeLuca and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Marsai Martin and Trevor Jackson attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jodi Benson attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Displays and signage are seen during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Jessica Alexander, Javier Bardem, Sienna King, Daveed Diggs, Marc E. Platt, Jonah Hauer-King, Alan Menken, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Melissa McCarthy, John DeLuca, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Art Malik, Simone Ashley and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jasmine Thomas attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Stephanie Beatriz attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Andre Swilley attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Lauren Riihimaki attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Lea Martinez attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Monica Mamudo attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Amanda Castrillo attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Nicque Marina attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jacqie Campos (R) and guest attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Esthalla Ortiz attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Txunamy Ortiz attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Mykal-Michelle Harris attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Tamera Mowry-Housley attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Trevor Jackson attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Tahani Anderson attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: John Myhre attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Markell Washington attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Drea Okeke attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Antonio Neville attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Patrick Starrr attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kylie Cantrall attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Nia Sioux attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Cody Carrera attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Lisa Price and Husband Gordon Price attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Charles Brockman III attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Halle Bailey, Noma Dumezweni, Rob Marshall and Art Malik attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jonah Hauer-King attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jacob Tremblay attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Art Malik attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Rob Marshall speaks onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Rob Marshall speaks onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Sienna King, Jessica Alexander and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Javier Bardem and Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company, attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) John DeLuca, Rob Marshall and Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company and President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+, attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) John DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company, Halle Bailey and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment and Halle Bailey attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) John DeLuca, Jodi Benson and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Daveed Diggs, Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jessica Alexander attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company and Jonah Hauer-King attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Javier Bardem attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Javier Bardem attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Javier Bardem attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Javier Bardem attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) John DeLuca and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) John DeLuca and Rob Marshall attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Nina West and Jodi Benson attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Marsai Martin and Trevor Jackson attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Jodi Benson attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Ron Clements and Nina West attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Jessica Alexander, Javier Bardem, Sienna King, Daveed Diggs, Marc E. Platt, Jonah Hauer-King, Alan Menken, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Melissa McCarthy, John DeLuca, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Art Malik, Simone Ashley and Lorena Andrea attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Alan Menken attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Alan Menken attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: The band performs during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Displays and signage are seen during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Displays and signage are seen during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: (L-R) Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Art Malik, Daveed Diggs, Jessica Alexander, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Sienna King, Alan Menken, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Rob Marshall speaks onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)