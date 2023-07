CASTING CALL: LetsGo, MP y Ozono convocan audiciones para adolescentes para SCHOOL OF ROCK

In Your Face: Chicano Art After CARA (Chicano Art: Resistance and Affirmation) features 54 works of diverse media such as sculpture, photography, prints, painting, and mixed media by 29 Chicana/o artists will be a part of the popular Veranos de la Villa Festival at the Espacio Cultural Serreria Belga in Madrid, Spain from July 6 to August 26, 2023.