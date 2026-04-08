SHOWSTOPPERS: ICONIC BROADWAY SONGS THROUGHOUT THE AGES to Benefit Centre Stage

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Centre Stage will host SHOWSTOPPERS: ICONIC BROADWAY SONGS THROUGHOUT THE AGES on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The one-night-only fundraising event will bring together local performers for an evening of Broadway music, with proceeds supporting Centre Stage’s productions, artists, and community programs.

The program will feature songs from across Broadway history performed by Upstate artists, alongside hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and opportunities for attendees to gather with fellow supporters of the theatre. Each $50 ticket will include a reserved seat, food, and two drink tickets.

Funds raised through the event will contribute to Centre Stage’s ongoing work producing theatre and expanding access to arts programming in the Greenville community.

Tickets are available now at centrestage.org or by calling 864-233-6733.