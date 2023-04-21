SCCT Presents The Tony-Award Winning Musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

South Carolina Children's Theatre presents "Once on this Island," a musical that challenges the assumption that theatre for young audiences must be simplistic or childish. While recommended for audiences aged eight and up, this production is brought to life by a talented cast of adult professional actors who masterfully convey the story's depth and complexity. Set in the Caribbean, "Once on this Island" explores love, class, and prejudice themes, making it a compelling production for audiences of all ages. This Broadway hit demonstrates that theater can be accessible to younger audiences and appealing to adults. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Once on this Island" at the South Carolina Children's Theatre.

A Caribbean-set retelling of the classic fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, Once On This Island takes audiences on a thrilling journey to the tropical island of Haiti, where a fearless young peasant girl falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Guided by the powerful and mischievous gods of the island, Ti Moune embarks on a journey to prove that love is stronger than death. Along the way, she learns that love can transcend even the deepest divides and that the power of community and connection can overcome even the darkest challenges.

SCCT is raising the bar again with this production of the Tony award-winning musical, Once On This Island. Directed by one of the Upstate's finest directors, Ahsha Daniels Once On This Island will mesmerize theatre lovers of all ages in this fast-paced 90-minute musical.

SCCT asked choreographer Michael Cherry and director Ahsha Daniels "What makes Once On This Island such a special and unique show?"

Cherry: "Once On This Island is such a special show because it gives an opportunity to showcase a different story, style, and culture than what most people are used to on stage. As a black creative, I love seeing people of color on stage smiling, dancing, and getting to tell happy stories! I feel we still have a long way to go in this area, but we are definitely headed in the right direction."

Daniels: "It's not often that we see a cultured love story, especially told at a Children's Theatre."

SCCT Artistic Director, Matt Giles, chose the piece. He felt it was an opportunity to elevate stories and voices that had not previously been center stage.

Giles: "I am excited to produce this gorgeous piece and to share it with Upstate families. SCCT is proud to push the boundaries of what is traditionally considered 'children's theatre' with this show. Once On This Island allows new audiences to see themselves onstage. Whether you are a young person or just young at heart, there is a place for you here."

Photo Credit: Will Crooks